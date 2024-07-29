July 29, 2024

Karol G surprise guest at Fed Madrid concert

Lane Skeldon July 29, 2024 2 min read
Sebastian Sanchez

Just four days after officially wrapping up her “Mañana Sera Bonito” world tour at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain (where she became the first artist to sell out four shows at that venue), Karol G made a surprise appearance at a live concert at another Madrid stadium on Saturday (July 27), the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium.

“I have brought a very special person as my guest, and I hope they welcome me with a lot of fanfare and show us all the love we have for them, are you ready?” an excited Vid said to the crowd. “Hey, Moor, fanfare for my Queen Moor!”

Dressed in light blue jeans, matching leather jackets and neon boots, the power couple performed their collaboration “FRIKI,” a 2021 reggaeton hit by Noize and Sky Rompiendo that interpolates Carol’s 2018 hit “Pineapple.”

In this, one of the few times the couple sang in public, El Ferxxo and La Bichota did not hold back in a powerful move, and they also exchanged a sweet kiss before leaving the stage.

“A night of pure Peruvian and sweat in Madrid, what a crazy show Spain!” Feid expressed on Instagram on Sunday (July 28). “What nights they gave us (the sig). “Thank you my queen for sharing this day with my group. Follow Mexico.”

Then in a Instagram storyThe Colombian artist continued to praise his girlfriend and thanked her for “joining me on this special day.”

Now, Feid will be taking his “Ferxxocalipsis” tour to Mexico. For her part, Carole wrapped up her MSB tour and recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking her team, family, friends, colleagues and fans for being a part of her successful journey.

“Today I look at the result of what we have built and I see exactly what I have dreamed of for years. Being on stage to make dreams come true together will always be an honor.” […] “This is the most important message you can leave the world with. I love you all, and I hope this is just the beginning of more beautiful things to come.”

