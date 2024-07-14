July 14, 2024

Karol G Records New Video In Dominican Republic

July 14, 2024

Carol J He once again chose the beaches of the Dominican Republic to record a new video. This is the trailer in which he announced the end of his “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful” tour.

The Colombian singer shared the 1 minute and 30 second video on social media, along with an emotional message.

“I have started this letter several times, but I have a lump in my throat that does not allow me to express the mixed feelings inside me,” Carroll wrote.

Apparently, “La Bichota” took advantage of his visit to the country in mid-May, when he filmed in San Pedro de Macorís the music video for his first merengue, “If I Knew You Before”, to also promote the end of the season. his tour of concerts.

Also featured in the photos is 7-year-old Mexican TikToker Iker “El Niño Millonario”, who also participated in promoting the launch of Karol G’s latest album, “Mañana will be Nice”.

“It’s time to close an unforgettable chapter in our lives,” he added in the post. “More than just songs, this album has been a journey of improvement, desire, motivation and a bandage for the soul.”

Paisa also revealed that to bid farewell to the tour, she will perform a live-streamed performance on her YouTube channel on July 23.

