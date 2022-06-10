Kamala meets Harris at a dinner party with Abinadar Biden

The President Louis Abinader As part of his agenda for the US summit, he met with US Vice President Kamala Harris for nearly two hours this Thursday.

Meeting held at Los Angeles Convention Center, It is part of an international conference with the participation of other heads of state and government from other Caribbean countries.

The president attended after a meeting with the US Vice President Initial meeting series in the hall Full Committee of Leaders of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Agenda of the Dominican ruler Summit of the United States This Thursday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke with them for about an hour, including a meeting with corporate executives, including Louis Vasconcelos, chairman of Fedex Express Latin America and the Caribbean, and directors. Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Chairman Abhinadhar has accompanied the Minister Foreign Relations, Roberto Alvarez, He traveled to that city in the United States last Tuesday. His speech is scheduled to take place this Friday.

Entrepreneurs interested in investing across Latin America are attending the summit, and President Abinader will arrange for the continuation of his job creation and economic recovery policy in the Dominican Republic.

Abinadar has also planned meetings with many Latin American leaders In search of strengthening international relations and trade.

On Wednesday night, at the start of the summit, Abinadar exchanged formal greetings with Joe Biden of the United States, who accompanied his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

Dinner with US President

At the end of this Thursday’s program, The President of the Dominican Republic The event was attended by a dinner hosted by President Biden and his wife for heads of state and government.