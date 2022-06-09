June 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Biden stumbled again as he climbed the stairs of the plane

Biden stumbled again as he climbed the stairs of the plane

Winston Hale June 10, 2022 2 min read

President of the United States Joe Biden, The president stumbled again on the stairs of the plane The plane of the American presidentAs part of the proceedings of the visit to Los Angeles within the framework of the US Summit, comedian Jimmy Kimmel was interviewed on Wednesday.

பிடன் After refusing to answer questions from reporters who complained about the unavailability of newspapers during the flight to Los Angeles, he began to climb the flight of stairs. பிடன்.

Chart

Last year, The president stumbled three times in a row while climbing the stairs of the plane While on a trip to Atlanta to visit the Asian community living in the state, a shooting at a beauty center took place.

Biden lost his balance for the first time as he grabbed the rails with his right hand and climbed the stairs, and he did not fall, but he had to rest his other hand on the floor.

Expand image
Chart

Although the president has not given a formal interview to a reporter for nearly four months, Biden’s interview with Kimmel has been postponed.

Expand image
Chart

Biden will hold a US summit in Los Angeles for the next three days, before Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador announced that he would boycott the event following the White House’s refusal to invite dictatorial leftists. Leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Dominican community database worldwide.

See also  The trial in the FM case was adjourned until the 17th of this month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A patient with monkey flu has escaped from a hospital in Jalisco and flew to the United States

June 9, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

High heat events in Puerto Rico are frequent and prolonged

June 9, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

The caravan emigrates from southern Mexico to the United States

June 8, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Biden stumbled again as he climbed the stairs of the plane

June 10, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The first woman to lead the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela

June 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The Cuban baseball legend got his visa and today he flew to the US for a big event – SwingComplete

June 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The period of investigation and release of proceeds has ended

June 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward