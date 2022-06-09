Biden stumbled again as he climbed the stairs of the plane

President of the United States Joe Biden, The president stumbled again on the stairs of the plane The plane of the American presidentAs part of the proceedings of the visit to Los Angeles within the framework of the US Summit, comedian Jimmy Kimmel was interviewed on Wednesday.

பிடன் After refusing to answer questions from reporters who complained about the unavailability of newspapers during the flight to Los Angeles, he began to climb the flight of stairs. பிடன்.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/09/a-man-with-a-microphone-in-hand-89d80aee.jpg

Last year, The president stumbled three times in a row while climbing the stairs of the plane While on a trip to Atlanta to visit the Asian community living in the state, a shooting at a beauty center took place.

Biden lost his balance for the first time as he grabbed the rails with his right hand and climbed the stairs, and he did not fall, but he had to rest his other hand on the floor.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/09/a-man-with-a-bat-in-his-hand-e9fbf802.jpg

Although the president has not given a formal interview to a reporter for nearly four months, Biden’s interview with Kimmel has been postponed.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/09/person-parada-next-to-a-door-of-glass-a8a1d2dc.jpg

Biden will hold a US summit in Los Angeles for the next three days, before Mexican President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador announced that he would boycott the event following the White House’s refusal to invite dictatorial leftists. Leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.