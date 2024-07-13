Kamala Harris will defeat Donald Trump in the election according to the latest poll

In a political environment that looks increasingly competitive for the 2024 presidential election in the United States, a recent survey reinforces surprising data that could change the strategies of the Democratic and Republican parties. According to these poll results, if Vice President Kamala Harris runs for President, she could replace Joe Biden and defeat former President Donald Trump.

While the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos study isn’t the first to show this trend, it’s reaffirming data that comes at an important time. Since the first debate on June 27, questions about Joe Biden’s leadership skills and physical and mental condition have become central to the debate.

A poll by Ipsos shows the current president and former president would join in a hypothetical head-to-head showdown with 39% support for the November election. However, a surprise arises when analyzing the cross-section between Harris and Trump, where the Democratic leader has a slight advantage of 42% to 40%. However, statistically this result can also be considered a technical tie due to the margin of error in the report.

Opinions on Biden and Trump: What the survey says

The survey highlights that voters perceive Trump as a “strong” man on issues like the economy and inflation, among respondents. One interesting point, however, is that a majority of voters believe the Republican should be convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, for which he was found guilty in New York. By contrast, Biden is seen as more adept at health issues and protecting democracy.

Harris, on the other hand, is emerging as a potential alternative within the Democratic Party, especially if Biden decides not to run for a second term. The poll shows that Harris is ahead of Biden among Democrats with 29% support, ahead of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is in second place with just 7%.

Concerns over Biden and Trump’s health and age

A recurring theme in the survey was concern about the age and health of pre-candidates. 58% of respondents felt that both Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, are too old to serve effectively for a second term as president. However, Republicans maintain a significant advantage in terms of perceived mental acuity and good physical health. Compared to Biden, this reflects greater confidence in his ability to meet the demands of the role.

