August 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024

Winston Hale August 26, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Republican rival Donald Trump in the first poll since President Joe Biden withdrew from the re-election campaign this Sunday (08/25/2024).

Harris scored 44% and led Trump by two points (42%), according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted two days after Biden announced he would drop out of the presidential race and endorse his vice president.

In the previous week’s poll, Harris, 59, and Trump, 78, were tied at 44%.

Harris’ performance in the election benefited from the enthusiasm generated by the Democratic campaign’s retooling, showing that he is apparently neutralizing the resurgence that candidates receive in the days following their party’s nomination.

Perfect decision by Biden to withdraw

In a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll conducted Monday, Aug. 19, Trump leads Harris by one percentage point at 46%, with 9% undecided.

A PBS News poll found that 87% of Americans think Biden’s decision to abandon the campaign was the right one, cutting across partisan and generational lines.

41% think Biden’s decision increases Democrats’ chances of winning in November, 24% think it decreases them, and 34% believe it has made no difference.

Both polls were released after the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics, Trump has a 1.6% lead over Kamala Harris.

Will Haris win the support of Muslim voters?

