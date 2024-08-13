August 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Junior Caminero to MLB 2024, Tampa IT Administrator

Junior Caminero to MLB 2024, Tampa IT Administrator

Cassandra Curtis August 13, 2024 2 min read

At just 21 years old, Junior Caminero Possibility number 1 Tampa Bay RaysBecause during his performance in the 2023 campaign, his time on the field with the Florida team left a good taste in his mouth.

The Dominican player participated in seven matches last season, during which he was able to provide fruitful performances within a team that was one of the best teams in the league. American LeagueHe finished with eight hits, including a home run and a double, driving in seven runs and scoring four more.

Join our Telegram channel here

now, Junior Caminero You will enjoy a new opportunity in Major League Baseball (MLB) He was also called up to the Tampa Bay Rays first team today, Tuesday, August 13.

Rising star Junior Caminero has been called up by the Tampa Bay Rays and will join them on Tuesday.books In your account Journalist Mark TopkinWho was responsible for spreading the news of the Dominican promotion.

You may also be interested in: Pioneering Victory: Eli De La Cruz Punishes Sonny Gray and St. Louis Cardinals

Junior Caminero excelled in the Triple A.

Short Stop had a great performance in the International Tri-State League there in uniform. Durham BullsHe played in 53 games, recording 60 hits. In those games, he showed power with the wood, adding 22 base hits (9 doubles and 13 home runs), plus 34 runs batted in, scoring 33 runs and posting a .276 batting average.

to Tampa Bay Raysarrival Junior Caminero It might be refreshing, given that they are currently out of the top spots in the Eastern Conference, with a 59-59 record and a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.

See also  Barcelona made the deal with Conde completely closed

The next meeting of the 9th Florida will be on August 13th. Houston Astros In it Tropicana FieldStarting at 6:50 PM ET.

BREAKING: Dominican prospect Junior Caminero to MLB, Tampa MADE IT Administrator

For more information, follow our official channel on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

This is how the arrangement became after Monday (+video)
1 min read

This is how the arrangement became after Monday (+video)

August 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Jose Altuve moved up to second on the Houston Astros in multiple hits.
2 min read

Jose Altuve moved up to second on the Houston Astros in multiple hits.

August 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
He turned down 350 million to stay in Madrid.
2 min read

He turned down 350 million to stay in Madrid.

August 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Junior Caminero to MLB 2024, Tampa IT Administrator
2 min read

Junior Caminero to MLB 2024, Tampa IT Administrator

August 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Why Google Recommends Deactivating 2G Cellular Connection: Here’s the Process to Do It
3 min read

Why Google Recommends Deactivating 2G Cellular Connection: Here’s the Process to Do It

August 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Lula da Silva’s chief adviser has suggested a rerun of the election in Venezuela.
3 min read

Lula da Silva’s chief adviser has suggested a rerun of the election in Venezuela.

August 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?
2 min read

When will the new law signed by Ron DeSantis go into effect?

August 13, 2024 Winston Hale