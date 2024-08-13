Junior Caminero to MLB 2024, Tampa IT Administrator

At just 21 years old, Junior Caminero Possibility number 1 Tampa Bay RaysBecause during his performance in the 2023 campaign, his time on the field with the Florida team left a good taste in his mouth.

The Dominican player participated in seven matches last season, during which he was able to provide fruitful performances within a team that was one of the best teams in the league. American LeagueHe finished with eight hits, including a home run and a double, driving in seven runs and scoring four more.

now, Junior Caminero You will enjoy a new opportunity in Major League Baseball (MLB) He was also called up to the Tampa Bay Rays first team today, Tuesday, August 13.

Rising star Junior Caminero has been called up by the Tampa Bay Rays and will join them on Tuesday.books In your account Journalist Mark TopkinWho was responsible for spreading the news of the Dominican promotion.

Junior Caminero excelled in the Triple A.

Short Stop had a great performance in the International Tri-State League there in uniform. Durham BullsHe played in 53 games, recording 60 hits. In those games, he showed power with the wood, adding 22 base hits (9 doubles and 13 home runs), plus 34 runs batted in, scoring 33 runs and posting a .276 batting average.

to Tampa Bay Raysarrival Junior Caminero It might be refreshing, given that they are currently out of the top spots in the Eastern Conference, with a 59-59 record and a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.

The next meeting of the 9th Florida will be on August 13th. Houston Astros In it Tropicana FieldStarting at 6:50 PM ET.

