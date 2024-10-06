Julio Cesar Chavez explodes against Misael Rodriguez and Robert Garcia| First half

Mexico City / 06.10.2024 05:46:09

Julio Cesar Chavez He did not hesitate to explode against Misel “Chino” Rodriguez And the coach Robert Garcia Lafter that The fight between Chino and Omar Chavez will be cancelled After discussing the assumption Weight gain Son of a Mexican and international boxing legend.

What did Julio Cesar Chavez say about Chino Rodriguez and Robert Garcia?

And through his social networks “The czar of boxing.” He posted a video where he called “Donkeys and bastards” to Garcia and RodriguezIn addition, he showed in the recording a photo of the weight his son was before the fight.

“You’re lying, you motherfucker Robert Garcia and Misael Rodriguez, Collins Ball and the Scoundrels. Here’s what I weigh, 82.40So don’t lie to people. People won’t believe carbon. Colonis. “A fucking pair of asses.”

Julio Cesar Chavez blamed Chino Rodriguez and Robert Garcia for the cancellation

We must remember that before publishing the aforementioned video, JC Chavez Share another clip where He expressed his regret for what happened in PachucaHidalgo, the place where age He kept his gloves on because his opponent didn’t show up in the ring.

“Something incredible has just happened.The truth is, I’m very disappointed in Robert Garcia and Misael Rodriguez Because it turned out that they did not go up to fight because Omar had gained a kilo after rehydration, so imagine when a fighter reaches the right weight and drinks fluids and can gain whatever he wants, now it turns out that these people wanted him to give the weight that is supposedly stipulated by the Mexican Boxing Commission.”

In addition, Chavez He asked the promoters not to hire again Robert Garcia and Chino Rodriguez Olympic medalist in Rio 2016 Olympic GamesIn addition to his insistence on his son’s weight.