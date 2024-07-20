Juan Soto takes advantage of Randy Arozarena’s mistake, adds to Yankee roster (+Video)

Dominican Juan Sotowas the protagonist during the series division between Tampa Bay Rays And New York Yankeesin it Yankee Stadiumafter completing an extraordinary play that eventually increased the score to 5×0.

Likewise, in this first match between the two teams, coach Aaron Boone lined up Soto As the second in the batting order and left fielder to face starter Zach Eflin’s pitches and thus earn the sixth win of the season against the Rays.

The match had already started between the two teams with a special touch, after that Gerrit Cole He received an automatic ball at the end of the warm-up session in the second half. However, there was still something else missing, and that came in the Dominican’s bat.

This action occurred at the end of the fourth period and the result was in favor of New York Yankees 4 x 0 with two outs, when Juan Soto He entered the batter’s box for the third time.

Juan Soto plated Round 5 with a double.

Dominican struggled in a long six-pitch inning against Eflin. However, he emerged victorious by hitting a four-seam fastball at 92 mph, which he returned to deep left field at 103.2 mph, with a long double against the wall.

After the strike, Juan Soto He took the opportunity to take third base due to a fielding error by Randy Arozarena. However, second baseman Richie Palacios made another error when he cut off the play.

Just when Palacios was about to make the play on third, albeit incorrectly, the ball met humanity. SotoTherefore, the board recorded the second error of the inning as the ball ended up in the Tampa Bay Rays dugout.

So, the third base umpire, Junior Valentine, pointed in the direction of home plate and Juan Soto He scored the fifth run of the game.

Finally, this is a double digit 16 in the year 2024 for calculation. Juan SotoThat is only half the number (32) he achieved during the previous season. Data MLB.com.

