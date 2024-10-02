Jose Iglesias equalizes a five-goal rally in New York (+Video)

cuban test hitter, Jose Iglesiasdrove in a tie race for New York Mets In the first match of Wild Card Series In it The field of the American family to Milwaukee Brewers.

Jose Iglesiasin its twelfth season Major leagueslined up with the Mets in the second offensive shift and was positioned as a second base defender. On his first visit to the batter’s box, Freddy Peraltadominated by the Milwaukee Brewers through hitting.

Next at bat, Jose Iglesias He missed a ground ball into the glove Joey Ortizthird base defender in the local team. But at the top of the fifth it was his time to make up for his lack of productivity early in the game.

hosts in “The field of the American family” They arrived with a slim advantage in the middle of the duel: 4 x 3. In the fifth game Peralta finished his work on the penalty area and left the game in the hands of reliever Joel Payamps.

Mars starling He gave up the first out of the class with a long ball to left field, where Jackson Chorio He fielded the night and avoided a base hit. This wasn’t the only strong connection in the entry. Tyrone Taylor The second came with double and Francisco Lindor He received four bad balls.

Jose Iglesias scored the tying run for the New York Mets

With his teammates at first and second base, José Iglesias reached the batter’s box. In that state, with the tie on his wrists, the Caribbean decoded A sinker At 96 mph and got a solid line down the initial track. From the start he ran hard and got the hit by sliding and stepping on the bag first from shooter Payamps who provided the assist but did not arrive in time.

The most “best of the class” was Tyrone Taylor, who scored from second base on a bunt into the bullpen, taking advantage of the carelessness of the Milwaukee Brewers defense.

Payamps finished off his performance after allowing the visitors to equalise. Aaron Ashby then took over, allowing four more runs and also exiting the game in that episode. His place went to Nick Mears. Finally, it was a good innings for the New Yorkers, who held an 8×4 advantage.

