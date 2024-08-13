August 14, 2024

Jose Altuve moved up to second on the Houston Astros in multiple hits.

Cassandra Curtis August 13, 2024 2 min read

Jose Altuve Keep putting historical figures to Houston Astros and Major Leagues With another great day.

Last Sunday, August 11 Houston Astros The invasion was confirmed in Boston on Red SoxThey won 12-1. fenway park. They ended the week with five wins in six away games.

Despite the invasion Seattle Mariners on New York Mets, Astros And they remained leaders in American League Western Division With a record of 62-55. During Red Sox They left in search of a position in Wild Card Up to 61-55.

Jose Altuve tied Jeff Bagwell for second place in Houston Astros history.

Venezuelan Jose Altuve He was one of the characters at bat for the winners, with his special ability to hit. He hit three singles in four chances with the wood. Then he was replaced by John Singleton.

He reached 142 hits in the 2024 season and is one of only five players to have 140 hits or more. Major Leagues During the current campaign. The leader is Bobby Witt to Kansas City Royals With 164.

The most interesting thing is that Jose Altuve He has hit the 622nd multi-hit game of his career. Yes, 622 out of 1,782, or 34.9%. To give you an idea, on average, for every three-challenge series, there is at least one challenger with two or more uncontested challenges.

With these 622 draws Jeff Bagwell In the second historical place Houston Astros.only Craig Biggio With 841 she has more. When we go to those born in Venezuela It occupies the sixth place, the first is Miguel Cabrera With 897.

As is the case with all baseball players in history, Major Leagues, Jose Altuve Entered the top 150 with Bagwell and Edgar Martinez. Joe DiMaggio He got 623. Who added the most multiple hits in MLB He was tai cup An incredible $1,293.

