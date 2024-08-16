Jordan Chiles Breaks Silence With Dramatic Message: ‘It’s a Tough Hit’

Jordan Chile He expressed his deep pain and frustration after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)Tas) He pointed out that the Roman Anna Barboso He is the rightful winner of the bronze medal in floor exercises for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The decision was forced Chile L The return of her medal sparked a wave of reactions in the sports world and the gymnast sent a touching message.

This was stated in a statement they published on social media, today, Thursday. Jordan Chile He described the decision as “unfair” and a “severe blow.”

The gymnast, who initially celebrated her Olympic achievement, learned of her medal being withdrawn after her appeal. USA Gymnastics (USAG) which was not successful.

he Tas He argued that USAG did not meet a one-minute deadline to question the recording of the floor exercises. chili, Which led to the medal being reallocated to Barboso.

“I have been overwhelmed by the love I have received in recent days,” she said. Chile. “While celebrating my Olympic achievements, I heard the shocking news that my bronze medal had been revoked. I had faith in the appeal by the US federal agency, which had provided conclusive evidence that my result had followed all the rules. That appeal was unsuccessful.”





chili She also expressed her gratitude for the support she received from her family, teammates, coaches and fans, as well as the organizations that supported her, such as USAG and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

However, the gymnast did not hide her disappointment by highlighting that this situation was particularly painful due to the racist attacks she received on social media.

“I have no words. This decision seems unfair and is a severe blow, not only for me, but for all those who have defended my path,” he added. Chile.“What makes it even more painful is that the spontaneous, racist attacks on social media are wrong and deeply hurtful.”





Jordan Chile He concluded his message with determination, affirming that he will face this challenge as he has done with others throughout his career. Despite the sadness, the gymnast promised to fight for justice and continue to represent her culture and country with pride.

“I am facing one of the most challenging moments of my career right now. Believe me when I say, I have faced a lot. I will face this challenge as I have faced others, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that justice is served. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.” Chile.