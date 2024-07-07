‘Joker 2’ Director Praises Lady Gaga’s Performance: ‘It Will Blow Your Mind’

Casting director Francine Meisler expressed her excitement for Lady Gaga’s performance. (Credits: Warner Bros.)

In October 2024, the award-winning sequel joker It will come to the big screen. This time, Joaquin Phoenix He will be accompanied by Lady Gaga, who will play the famous role of Harley Quinn.

During a ceremony honoring her career, the casting director Francine Meisler He gave some previews of what audiences will see in the feature film about DC’s iconic villain.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Meisler expressed his enthusiasm for the pop star’s performance.It’s amazing in the movie, it will really blow your mind.. I didn’t propose to Lady Gaga, it was Todd Phillips’ idea, but I’m telling you, It’s really amazing and very good.“I declare.

The expert also commented that they already know Gaga’s abilities from her work. Birth of a StarHowever, with her performance in Joker, the actress left no doubt about her versatility.

Meisler said the idea to include Lady Gaga came from Todd Phillips, and stressed that her performance was surprising and very good. (Photo credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Joaquin blows your mind, but She can keep up with him, and be real. – And not keeping her off the screen because of this role and what the performance is – shows that she is very good.

For her part, Gaga (whose real name is Stephanie Germanotta) He made some comments about how he would handle his team. Harley Quinn in Joker: Falling in Love with Two People.

In an interview conducted in May to promote his concert film, gaga chromatica ballThe singer explained that her interpretation of the character would be very personal.

“My version of Harley is my own version, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters.“I’ve never done anything like what I did on this movie before, so it’s all going to be really new and fun,” he told Access Hollywood.

Lady Gaga noted that her version of Harley Quinn is personal and authentic to the film. (Credits: Warner Bros.)

Another view of Lady Gaga’s delivery provided by the cinematographer Lawrence Sherwho worked on the above-mentioned fiction.

On the podcast “The Trenches Talk,” Cher recounted that he barely had any interactions with the “Poker Face” singer because she stayed in character throughout filming.

“I didn’t really know Stephanie.Not even during makeup tests. “Maybe my philosophy was not to try to invade their space,” Cher said. The expert suggested the artist may have been working as a “method actress.”

She also commented that the dynamic was more fluid when he started calling her Lee, a name associated with her character.From that moment on, everything changed. It was as if our connection had completely transformed.“

One of the most anticipated releases of 2024 is the Joker sequel Credit: YouTube: Warner Bros Pictures

Joker: Falling in Love with Two People It is part of the DC Elseworlds project and does not take place within the universe built by Peter Safran and James Gunn at DC Studios.

Directed by Todd PhillipsThe film is scheduled to be shown in October 4, 2024In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lauti. Another element that generates anticipation is that this film is committed to the musical approach, with up to 15 reinterpretations of famous songs.

The first batch of joker Released in 2019, directed by the same director, it was a huge box office success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Furthermore, it earned 11 Oscar nominationsincluding Best Picture. Phoenix won Best Actor for his leading role in the film.