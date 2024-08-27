Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO targetThe administration said in a letter to the US Congress Joe Biden And Kamala Harris pressed on Facebook To censor specific content including related topics COVID-19.

In the letter, President Jim Jordan addressed the Judiciary Committee House of Representatives“I regret working with management,” he wrote Biden-Harris“Repeated Pressure” on Meta Teams “for months” To censor posts about Covid including satire and comedy.

“I think the pressure from the government is misplaced and I regret that we have not been more open about it,” he explained.

Zuckerberg clarified that it is Meta’s decision to download content or not. “We are responsible for our decisions, including the changes related to Covid-19 that we made after pressure.”

Zuckerberg admitted the site was subject to censorship, including a popular story about a laptop Hunter BidenSon of the President, it was dropped from view and mistakenly flagged as misinformation. “It became clear that this information was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we should not have flagged it as disinformation.” Meta’s policies have now changed, and information will no longer be rejected pending a review of its veracity.

He also highlighted his desire to remain neutral in future elections after some sectors accused him of influencing the elections. 2020 election. “I know some people believe that my work benefits one party over another,” Zuckerberg said of the initiative to support election infrastructure and ensure people have the resources they need to vote. I don’t plan to make such contributions this cycle.”

Mark Zuckerberg admitted three things: 1. The Biden-Harris admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook mutes Hunter Biden laptop story A great victory for freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024







