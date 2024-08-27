August 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Winston Hale August 27, 2024 2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO targetThe administration said in a letter to the US Congress Joe Biden And Kamala Harris pressed on Facebook To censor specific content including related topics COVID-19.

In the letter, President Jim Jordan addressed the Judiciary Committee House of Representatives“I regret working with management,” he wrote Biden-Harris“Repeated Pressure” on Meta Teams “for months” To censor posts about Covid including satire and comedy.

“I think the pressure from the government is misplaced and I regret that we have not been more open about it,” he explained.

Zuckerberg clarified that it is Meta’s decision to download content or not. “We are responsible for our decisions, including the changes related to Covid-19 that we made after pressure.”

Zuckerberg admitted the site was subject to censorship, including a popular story about a laptop Hunter BidenSon of the President, it was dropped from view and mistakenly flagged as misinformation. “It became clear that this information was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we should not have flagged it as disinformation.” Meta’s policies have now changed, and information will no longer be rejected pending a review of its veracity.

He also highlighted his desire to remain neutral in future elections after some sectors accused him of influencing the elections. 2020 election. “I know some people believe that my work benefits one party over another,” Zuckerberg said of the initiative to support election infrastructure and ensure people have the resources they need to vote. I don’t plan to make such contributions this cycle.”




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now on Whatsapp, find the most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more of the day from your mobile device.

mgm

See also  Coast-to-coast low temperatures and an atmospheric river in the Pacific affect the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Social Security USA: Find out how much the increase in SSI payments will be on September 3 here | USA | BSCAPITAL
1 min read

Social Security USA: Find out how much the increase in SSI payments will be on September 3 here | USA | BSCAPITAL

August 26, 2024 Winston Hale
Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024
2 min read

Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024

August 26, 2024 Winston Hale
The state was voted the worst state to live in America
2 min read

The state was voted the worst state to live in America

August 25, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Venezuela Fraud: Former Foreign Ministers Say Supreme Court Upholding Maduro’s Re-Election Is ‘Incorrect’
3 min read

Venezuela Fraud: Former Foreign Ministers Say Supreme Court Upholding Maduro’s Re-Election Is ‘Incorrect’

August 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals
2 min read

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

August 27, 2024 Winston Hale
Millionaires’ Island in Florida, which only a few can enter, is an hour away from Messi’s home.
2 min read

Millionaires’ Island in Florida, which only a few can enter, is an hour away from Messi’s home.

August 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Ritchie Valens returns to the cinema with a new version of the movie “La Bamba”

August 27, 2024 Lane Skeldon