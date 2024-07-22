Jennifer Lopez’s beach sandal is 15cm tall

In two days, Jennifer Lopez He’s 55 and is already celebrating with his best friends in the Hamptons. Yesterday was a full day of celebration, starting with a meal at a beach bar-style restaurant and ending with a private party. BridgertonsIn the first meal, the singer chose A. Bohemian and chic design Which included some gorgeous high heeled wedges.

© Cordon Press

Wedge size Canvas shoes The artist is the kind of girl we can almost guarantee that only Jennifer Lopez could climb on. We said the birthday girl wore a linen jumpsuit with long, puffy sleeves and embroidered flowers. Likewise, both the espadrilles and the crib were embroidered with floral embroidery, creating a solid, cohesive style.

The beach sandal, the protagonist of “It Happened in Manhattan”, is 15 centimeters tall and is an unimaginable shoe for the rest of us but comfortable and can be worn every day.

The Most Impossibly High Heels Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn Gallery 13 slices To see the pictures

This interests you.

The princess dress for the godmothers is here and it’s by Vicky Martin Berrocal (because it’s pink and tulle)

The trendy actress always wears the same small sunglasses because they are beautiful and suit all types of faces.

Jennifer Lopez is the only one physically capable of wearing these platform sandals.