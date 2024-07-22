July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jennifer Lopez’s beach sandal is 15cm tall

Jennifer Lopez’s beach sandal is 15cm tall

Lane Skeldon July 22, 2024 2 min read

In two days, Jennifer Lopez He’s 55 and is already celebrating with his best friends in the Hamptons. Yesterday was a full day of celebration, starting with a meal at a beach bar-style restaurant and ending with a private party. BridgertonsIn the first meal, the singer chose A. Bohemian and chic design Which included some gorgeous high heeled wedges.

© Cordon Press

Wedge size Canvas shoes The artist is the kind of girl we can almost guarantee that only Jennifer Lopez could climb on. We said the birthday girl wore a linen jumpsuit with long, puffy sleeves and embroidered flowers. Likewise, both the espadrilles and the crib were embroidered with floral embroidery, creating a solid, cohesive style.

The beach sandal, the protagonist of “It Happened in Manhattan”, is 15 centimeters tall and is an unimaginable shoe for the rest of us but comfortable and can be worn every day.

Jennifer Lopez wide denim flower jacket and platforms

The Most Impossibly High Heels Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn

Gallery13 slices

To see the pictures

This interests you.

The princess dress for the godmothers is here and it’s by Vicky Martin Berrocal (because it’s pink and tulle)

The trendy actress always wears the same small sunglasses because they are beautiful and suit all types of faces.

Jennifer Lopez is the only one physically capable of wearing these platform sandals.

See also  The singer's complex state of health after he contracted pneumonia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The House of Famous Mexico 2024 LIVE: Paula Durante Becomes the 15th Member
2 min read

The House of Famous Mexico 2024 LIVE: Paula Durante Becomes the 15th Member

July 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon
This was Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding!
2 min read

This was Catherine Fulop’s daughter’s wedding!

July 22, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Gabriel Soto speaks out after his breakup with Irina Baeva: was she unfaithful to him and he broke it off “by letter”?
2 min read

Gabriel Soto speaks out after his breakup with Irina Baeva: was she unfaithful to him and he broke it off “by letter”?

July 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.
2 min read

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science
3 min read

The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more
1 min read

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools
2 min read

Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale