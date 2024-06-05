Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence after canceling her tour:

Jennifer Lopez He doesn’t intend to let himself be defeated by negativity or… Haters.

That was made abundantly clear by the 54-year-old actress, singer, mother and businesswoman, who broke her silence on Wednesday after she caused her tour to be cancelled. This is me…aliveon May 31 last.

Address your fans directly through your newsletter On JLO, The Bronx-born woman broke the happy news about her film’s success atlas On Netflix, it takes pride of place.

“Hello everyone. I just got some great news and it’s because of you!!!!!![Mi cinta] atlas He has once again become #1 in the entire world this week!!! Thank you very much!!!

Then the good came.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity in the world right now… but don’t let the voices of some overwhelm you, there’s a lot of love out there,” JLO exclaimed, making it clear that not only is she aware of the rumors swirling around her but she doesn’t plan on letting the bad energy in. By pulling it down.

Axel / Power Griffin / Movie Magic



His words come after the networks lit up this weekend with photos of a controversial and cold kiss on the cheek that JLo exchanged with her husband. son AffleckWho is said to be experiencing a severe marital crisis.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 Oscars and an unforgettable cold kiss:

Frank Traber/Corbis via Getty Images



The kiss in question was not on the lips, as the lovebirds have been accustomed to showing affection for each other for months, but rather “on the cheek” and almost in the air.

The famous “climax” caused a stir as it raised fears that the nightmare of a breakup might occur again thanks to another famous kiss that the duo exchanged on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2003.

On that occasion, Ben Affleck was caught kissing his then-fiancée on the cheek and looking away, a gesture that some interpreted as something going wrong in the relationship. Months later, the couple ended their engagement.

And the rest, as they say, is history.