Jenna Ortega Reflects On Past Criticism Of ‘Merlina’: ‘She’ll Get Tired Of Me Too’

Jenna Ortega reflects on past criticism of Merlina’s scripts (EFE/Justin Lane/Netflix)

In a recent interview, Jenna Ortega He analyzed the controversial comments he made in March 2023 about changing his character’s lines in the series. Merlina (Wednesday) which boosted his career. At the time, Ortega’s demands caused a lot of friction with the screenwriters. Now, Ortega believes he could have gone too far in his efforts to protect his character.

“I probably could have used better words to describe it all. I often feel like I’m such a chatterbox,” he said. “I think it was hard because if I had represented the situation better, it probably would have been received better.” Vanity Fair.

During one of the podcast episodes Chair Experthosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the 21-year-old star criticized the original scripts for Tim Burton’s series, noting that much of it made no sense from a character perspective. On that occasion, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot on a set more than I did in Merlina. “Everything Merlina did, and everything I had to play, made no sense to her character at all.”.

The actress admitted she could have used better words to describe her situation at that moment (Netflix)



“Being in a love triangle doesn’t make sense,” the young actress continued in the previous conversation. “There was a line about a dress I had to wear to a school dance and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that.’ I literally hate myself.”

Ortega’s comments sparked a backlash among film and television screenwriters. At the time, several Hollywood writers took to social media, calling her a “toxic” And “above what is agreed upon.” According to Vanity FairSome members of the Writers Guild of America carried signs with slogans such as: “Without the screenwriters, Jenna Ortega would have nothing to correct!”.

Jenna Ortega recalled that some of her comments were exaggerated and made her look like a caricature (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

In the new interview, Ortega commented, saying:Everything I said seemed so exaggerated… I felt like a caricature of myself.He also shared that the situation taught him a valuable lesson: “You’re never going to be able to please everyone, and as a natural people-pleaser, it was very hard for me to understand that. “Some people you might not like… and that’s totally okay.”

Ortega She added that she was tired of herself last year:My face was everywhere… so if I opened my phone and saw the same girl on a stupid date or something, I’d feel sick too.“In fact, after launching Merlina, The show became a hit on Netflix and for a long time there was talk about his work with Tim Burton and later about his personal life.

Ortega will appear this year in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder (Warner Bros. Pictures).



Meanwhile, it seems that Gina’s career has already left the mainstream and her fame has become less chaotic. This year’s launch Beetlejuice, Beetlejuicea sequel to the classic late-’80s horror-comedy. The film reunites her with director Tim Burton, this time leading her to join the screen with two Hollywood veterans: Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Likewise, the American is now serving as a producer on the second season of the series. Merlina, Where you are encouraged to express your opinions. Burton, who has been in movies for years, Ortega’s description as a person “Very direct” What is happening? “honestly”. In his own words: “I find it refreshing, beautiful and very artistic. I can guide [la serie] If she wanted. I saw from day one that she was very aware. Sometimes, He is more aware than me.“

Season 2 of “Merlina” has already begun production and it’s official with this photo (Helen Sloan/Netflix)

Season 2 of Merlina It doesn’t have a release date yet. NetflixBut it is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.