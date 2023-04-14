Jeff Bezos’ luxury sailboat makes its maiden voyage in Spanish waters

Palma, Spain. The Coro, the luxury three-masted sailboat considered the largest in the world, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is located in the waters of the Gulf of Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca (Mediterranean Sea), on its maiden voyage.

It is a stunning 127-meter sailing yacht built in the Netherlands on behalf of Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the third richest man in the world, with a net worth of about $125.1 billion, according to Forbes.

It has about 40 crew members. ( EFE Agency )

This classic-looking yacht, which cost about $500 million, is powered by kinetic energy generated by the sails, but like most sailing yachts, it will also have engine power.

Kuro’s steel structure is dark blue in color, has two floors, a large plunge pool, and displaces 3,300 tons, with an annual maintenance cost of about $25 million.

The boat was built in the Netherlands on behalf of Jeff Bezos. ( EFE Agency )

The sailing vessel Kourou, which carries about 40 crew members, sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands, the second most popular flag nation for superyachts, with around 1,300 registered yachts.