April 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jeff Bezos’ luxury sailboat makes its maiden voyage in Spanish waters

Zera Pearson April 14, 2023 1 min read

Palma, Spain. The Coro, the luxury three-masted sailboat considered the largest in the world, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is located in the waters of the Gulf of Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca (Mediterranean Sea), on its maiden voyage.

It is a stunning 127-meter sailing yacht built in the Netherlands on behalf of Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the third richest man in the world, with a net worth of about $125.1 billion, according to Forbes.

It has about 40 crew members. (EFE Agency)

This classic-looking yacht, which cost about $500 million, is powered by kinetic energy generated by the sails, but like most sailing yachts, it will also have engine power.

  1. Dolly Parton receives $100 million from Jeff Bezos for charity

  2. Jeff Bezos has made his first spaceflight

Kuro’s steel structure is dark blue in color, has two floors, a large plunge pool, and displaces 3,300 tons, with an annual maintenance cost of about $25 million.

The boat was built in the Netherlands on behalf of Jeff Bezos.
The boat was built in the Netherlands on behalf of Jeff Bezos. (EFE Agency)

The sailing vessel Kourou, which carries about 40 crew members, sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands, the second most popular flag nation for superyachts, with around 1,300 registered yachts.

See also  A list of 50 airports in the US has been published where a 5G buffer zone will be established

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

When will the interest rate drop? This says Banxico – El Financiero

April 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Banco Metropolitano de La Habana warns of “temporary problems” for its clients with Transfermóvil

April 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A woman wins a $100,000 lottery prize for being impatient

April 13, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Raul Gonzalez in mourning: “My heart is sad today”

April 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Hurricane Elsa set a new wind record as it battered the western coast of Australia

April 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Jeff Bezos’ luxury sailboat makes its maiden voyage in Spanish waters

April 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A new reason to see The House of Famous 3

April 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon