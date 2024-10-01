Javier Aguirre summons Mexico to attend the FIFA match

The Mexican national team’s coach announced the list of players to face Valencia and the United States of America

The club’s technical director Mexican national team, Javier Aguirresubmitted to him Calls For the friendly matches that will be held Mexico in view of Valencia and USA As part of FIFA history October.

Through social networks to chooseThe Mexican Football Federation shared the players called up by El’Basque“The absence of Feyenoord striker Santiago Jimenez is notable. “Chaquito” was not taken into consideration before Javier Aguirre Due to the injury the striker suffered in a Dutch League match, which will keep him out of action for the rest of 2024.

In the presentation conference for the match against Valencia, Javier Aguirre He announced that he would call up new players to the national team FIFA history He reiterated that all Mexican footballers have “open doors” to participate Mexican national team.

Javier Aguirre has announced the list of players called up for FIFA appointment. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

“It’s preparatory matches, yes there will be new people, we want to see how they behave outside the field. Inside we have everyone very visible, how they are, their behaviour, I’m busy 365, I know what’s the matter.” “You do inside, but I want to see what you do the rest of the week. I’m very concerned that they understand their position. Yes, I will contact different people.”

“It is difficult for the list to please everyone. I think they are a source of pride in being Mexicans and footballers who have a career abroad. No one has the doors closed,” he added.

When is it played? Mexican choice?

the Mexican national team He will face off on Saturday, October 12 Valencia At Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla, they will face off on Tuesday, October 15 USA At Akron Stadium in Guadalajara. he ‘Basque“He made his debut for the national team in FIFA history September with a 3-0 win over New Zealand, then a 0-0 draw against Canada.

Calls Subordinate Mexican choice

Goalkeepers:Guillermo Ochoa, Angel Malagón and Raul Rangel.

Defenses: Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Rodrigo Huescas, Obed Vargas, Brian Gonzalez, Jesús Orozco, and Jesús Angulo.

Media: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Rodriguez, Urbelin Pineda, Marcel Ruiz, Diego Lines, Cesar Huerta.

forward: Alexis Vega, Sebastian Cordova, Uziel Herrera, Germán Berteram, Henri Martin, Guillermo Martinez, Raul Jiménez and Andres Guardado.

Why is he called Andres Guardado?

Lyon midfielder, Andres Guardado, has been called up by the team Mexican national team For the FIFA date in October, because the Mexican Football Federation will pay tribute to it.

The Little Prince announced his retirement Mexican national team After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, their last match was in the group stage against Argentina.

Andres Guardado has scored 179 senior national team appearances and five FIFA World Cups between 2006 and 2022.