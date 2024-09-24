Japan issues tsunami warning for islands south of Tokyo after 5.9 magnitude quake

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) declared a tsunami alert for Izu and Ogasawara islands (south of Tokyo) on Tuesday after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the area.

The JMA believes there is a risk that a 1-meter tsunami could soon reach the coasts of the Izu Islands, more than 100 kilometers south of Tokyo, and the Ogasawara Islands, about 1,000 kilometers further from the capital area.

Both Izu and Ogasawara are sparsely populated and are administratively part of Tokyo Prefecture.

The quake struck at 8:14 a.m. local time on Tuesday (23:14 GMT on Monday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the seabed in waters off the coast of Torishima Island, south of the Izu archipelago, the agency said.

Japanese authorities are warning of the possibility of tsunami waves reaching the coasts of these islands at around 9:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Tuesday), and advised residents to stay away from areas surrounding seas and rivers.

Japan is located on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active areas in the world, and is exposed to earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand tremors, in addition to having an advanced tsunami warning system.