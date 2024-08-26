Japan has deployed fighter jets to respond to a Chinese spy plane violating its airspace.

A photo of the Chinese Y9 spy plane during the incursion, taken by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Japanese Ministry of Defense)

Japan scrambled fighter jets on Monday after a Chinese military intelligence plane violated Japanese airspace.This represents the first such violation in the archipelago by an aircraft from the neighbouring country.

Chinese aircraft “violated territorial airspace in front of dango islandsThe Defense Ministry said in a statement that it is a small, uninhabited archipelago off Nagasaki Prefecture (southwest of the country). The ministry added that there is and mobilized its “fighter aircraft in an emergency”.

The artifact has been identified as a Y9 spy plane, A military transport aircraft that collects intelligence by intercepting electronic signals used by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It entered Japanese airspace at 11:29 a.m. (0.229 GMT) for about 2 minutesThe ministry added.

In response to this intrusion, the Japan Air Self-Defense Forces responded with: Fast takeoff maneuvers (scramble) “and issue notices and warnings,” according to the text. By the time Japanese fighters were deployed, the plane was already outside Japanese airspace. The ministry said it was analyzing the purpose of the flight and continuing to monitor it. The statement attached a Picture of Y9 during the raid taken by the Air Self-Defense Forces.

Local media, including the National Broadcasting Corporation NHKHe pointed out that the incident represents First incursion of a Chinese military aircraft into Japanese airspace.

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister, Okano Masataka, Summoning the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy She Yingand presented a Official protestBeijing “strongly” demanded that necessary measures be taken to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

The Chinese military is increasing its military activities in the ocean, including the East China Sea.A Defense Ministry official said NHKHe added that although it is “not clear at this time” what caused the Chinese violation, “we will take all possible precautions and monitor the situation.”

Japanese and Chinese ships have previously participated. Tense events in disputed areasand in particular Senkaku Islands The East China Sea, known to Beijing as Diawes.

The remote island chain has raised diplomatic tensions and been the scene of an incident. Clashes between Japanese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese fishing vessels.

In recent years, Beijing has become increasingly assertive in its claims to the islands.Tokyo has denounced the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels, a warship and even a nuclear submarine.

Over the past decade, in line with China’s greater military assertiveness in the region, Beijing has also doubled down on its incursions into the region. Air Defense Identification Zones (Adiz). However, Airspace violation today is more serious. Since, unlike the air defence identification zone – whose boundaries are not defined in any treaty – it begins only 12 nautical miles from the coast.