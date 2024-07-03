Jamie Foxx gave more details about his health condition and revealed that he was unconscious for 20 days: “I don’t remember anything”

The Oscar winner shared with followers the moment he learned of his condition. (TikTok/@drbrendacombs)

Over a year ago, Health Jamie Foxx He was the subject of much speculation after being hospitalized in 2023 due to “medical complications.” However, the Oscar-winning actor and his family have kept the exact details of his condition private.

Recently, at an impromptu meeting with fans outside a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona (USA), Fox finally provided more details about what happened to him.

Jamie Foxx has revealed unpublished details about his 2023 hospitalization (Credit: Europe Press/Fred Duval)

“I started on April 11th of last year. I had a severe headache and asked for some Advil. [Ibuprofeno] For my son“He is heard narrating in a video posted to TikTok by motivational speaker Dr. Brenda Combs.

After taking the medicine FoxLost consciousnessFor 20 days, he claimed to have no memory of what happened during that period. He claimed that when he woke up, he discovered that his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, had taken him to a doctor’s office in Atlanta, where they gave him a cortisone injection.

Fox explained how the headache turned into a severe crisis that left him unconscious for several days (Credit: EFE)

“Something’s going on there,” the doctor could have explained, Fox said, pointing to his head, but just as he was about to reveal his diagnosis, he added: “I wouldn’t say that on camera, I wouldn’t say that.”

In March 2024, the 56-year-old actor announced that he was willing to share his full story in the future: “Everyone wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell them what happened. But I have to do it my way,” he said.

Jamie Foxx has confirmed he will return to stand up to tell the story of what happened to him (Credit: HBO)

Moreover, he declared that He will tell the story “in a fun way” through a show called “What Happened Was.” It will cover all the “events that happened, especially on our societal side.” “We will be on stage,” he revealed. “We will go back to the roots of stand-up.”

On the other hand, in July of last year, the actor Unchained by Django He posted an emotional video telling his followers about his recovery and the difficult process he went through: “I went through something I thought would never happen.”

Jamie Foxx surprised his followers after posting a video in which he addressed his followers after overcoming a medical condition that led to his hospitalization since April 11.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want them to see me that way. I wanted them to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, telling a joke, making a movie, a TV show. I didn’t want them to see me with tubes coming out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it,” he admitted.

He concluded: “If you see me from now on going out with tears streaming down my face every now and then, it’s because it was hard. I was sick. But now I’m back on my feet, so you’ll see me active again.”.

‘Back to Work’ is the actor’s new project after being hospitalized for ‘medical complications’ (Credit: Netflix)

Fox’s health crisis coincided with the filming of his Netflix movie. Back at work In Atlanta. The project is an action comedy directed by Seth Gordon (very bad managers, Baywatch) and co-stars Cameron Diaz, who previously worked with him on Annie.

The story revolves around two retired CIA undercover agents who must return to work to carry out one last mission. The main cast also includes Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Netflix movie starring Jamie Foxx will be released in November 2024 (Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his film Beam In 2004, a biopic of Ray Charles was made, which also won him a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics’ Choice Award. His most notable films include Miami Vice (2005), Valentine’s Day (2009), Unchained by Django (2012), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), among others.

According to information from Netflix, his next project, Back at work (back to work) is scheduled to arrive on the platform. flow he November 15, 2024.