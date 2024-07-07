James surpasses Valderrama’s Copa America milestone with Colombia

Colombia wins the quarter-finals of the Copa America, beating Panama 3-0. James Rodriguez contributed two assists, which is truly historic: He surpassed the assist mark set by Carlos “El Pepe” Valderrama in this competition.

Valderrama has played in five Copa Americas, while James has played in four. Espen

Cocotinho’s perfect pass from the corner was enough for Cordoba to save with a header. It was his fourth assist in this competition.

A few minutes later, after scoring his penalty that made it 2-0, James once again left another magic touch: he came to life, quickly took a free kick and made another assist, now for Luis Díaz, who did not waste in front of the goalkeeper.

Editorial Picks

James, with the captain’s strip, continues to make history with the Colombian jersey. Top scorer at the 2024 World Cup and second all-time top scorer for the Tricolore with this new assist. The brand, which was owned by Carlos “El Pepe” Valderrama, has surpassed.

Valderrama, to this day, is the Colombian player who has provided the most assists for goals (6) for the team during the history of the Copa America, but now James passed him and made it to 8.The difference is that El Pepe has done it in 5 contested editions, while James has done it in 4.

Valderrama played in the Copa America years ago. 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1995While James was doing it 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2024.