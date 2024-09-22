James Rodriguez, once again not a starter for Rayo Vallecano: find out the reasons and what the coach said | Colombians Abroad

In the middle of a new day for Spanish football, Rayo Vallecano played a match valid for the sixth day against Atletico Madrid.

The anticipation for this match was high among Rayo fans and James Rodriguez followers who wanted to see it from the first minute, but that did not happen and in the two matches they had, the Colombian’s tenth match. The team was initially from the bench.

Although he had his first minutes on the pitch and played in Nestor Lorenzo’s team, the technical decision of the Spanish team was not to take him into consideration in the starting lineup.

James Rodriguez at Rayo Vallecano image: Evie

James Rodriguez wasn’t a starter and these are the reasons why

It must be remembered that the midfielder did not have enough minutes with the club, and although he was present in the tricolour shirt, it was not enough to fully convince Iñigo Pérez, Rayo Vallecano coach.

Prior to this commitment, DT made it clear that: “James is a different class player so it didn’t surprise me, it was expected.”

These words sparked excitement among football fans, who were hoping to see James during the 90 minutes.

Perez also commented: “He has to give us that difference that he showed in the elite teams.”

The main reason James was not considered for the starting lineup was due to a technical decision and he is expected to be able to get minutes on the pitch both in this match and in the following matches.