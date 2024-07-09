James Rodriguez could return to Germany and coach Xabi Alonso

James Rodriguez He improved on his best version ten years ago, when he played in the 2014 World Cup. With five assists, one goal, four MVPs and the possibility of playing in the final. Next July 14th in Miami.

Due to its high performance, the show was already known by BesiktasThe Turkish team is following in the footsteps of the Colombian but so far there is nothing concrete. The ‘ten’ team hopes to leave Sao Paulo but it is not only the Turkish team that will be interested.

Back to Germany?

Various countries have been considered on the table, and one of them has already been addressed. The one who is most interesting to those around him is the current German champion, Bayer Leverkusen. Yes, Xabi Alonso could be the next Bayern Munich coach.

What will be the new challenge for coffee farmers? It could be the best display since the Bavarian club qualified for the Champions League. He will return to the European environment and can once again make a mark with his left foot.

Probably for this reason when they asked him about Boca he said no, as it turned out that their level is much higher than South American football. “This is not part of my project, there is still a long way to go.”The Colombian answered after being asked about the possibility of his arrival at the Argentine club.

At the moment everything is uncertain. One league that has also resonated with the midfielder is La Liga, but still The name of the club he wants is unknown. Currently, he is focused on winning his first title with the national team.