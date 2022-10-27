Jaime Lozano is moving away from the bench due to differences in the assembly of the technical staff

A feud arose between Jaime Lozano and Pumas, due to which his signature as coach is drifting away despite the fact that some details were missing to seal the deal.

Jaime Lozano get away from cougarsdespite the fact that he was about to terminate his contract with the Oriazole team, because they did not reach an agreement on the assembly of the technical staff.

Jaime LozanoUntil yesterday, he was one of the strongest candidates to take over the leadership cougarshad already submitted his project and some details were missing to close the contract, but disagreement arose over the selection of the people who would make up his coaching staff.

The point at which they did not reach an agreement was a physical coach, because at the club the methodology in this area is handled by Ariel Gonzalez, and Jaime Lozano has a specialist who accompanied him in his team.

Jaime Lozano Seems to be the strongest card to take over cougarsBecause of his association with the institution and his commitment to give opportunity to the youth of the quarry.

cougarsFor his part, he realized that he had an urgent need to choose the coach who would replace Andres Lelini, because they reviewed several options and they were not coupled with the requirements cougars.

Initially, Ricardo Toca Ferretti was close to becoming the coach of Pumas, although no economic agreement could be reached with the former coach of Tigres and Bravos de Juarez.

Jaime Lozano Came to me cougars After a stint at Necaxa and took charge of the Mexican Olympic team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. His debut was with Gallos de Querétaro, after gaining experience as an assistant to Victor Manuel Vucic.

Pumas hope to identify his next coach before the end of next week, to be ready in pre-season.