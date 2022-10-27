October 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jaime Lozano is moving away from the bench due to differences in the assembly of the technical staff

Jaime Lozano is moving away from the bench due to differences in the assembly of the technical staff

Cassandra Curtis October 27, 2022 2 min read

A feud arose between Jaime Lozano and Pumas, due to which his signature as coach is drifting away despite the fact that some details were missing to seal the deal.

Jaime Lozano get away from cougarsdespite the fact that he was about to terminate his contract with the Oriazole team, because they did not reach an agreement on the assembly of the technical staff.

Jaime LozanoUntil yesterday, he was one of the strongest candidates to take over the leadership cougarshad already submitted his project and some details were missing to close the contract, but disagreement arose over the selection of the people who would make up his coaching staff.

The point at which they did not reach an agreement was a physical coach, because at the club the methodology in this area is handled by Ariel Gonzalez, and Jaime Lozano has a specialist who accompanied him in his team.

Jaime Lozano Seems to be the strongest card to take over cougarsBecause of his association with the institution and his commitment to give opportunity to the youth of the quarry.

cougarsFor his part, he realized that he had an urgent need to choose the coach who would replace Andres Lelini, because they reviewed several options and they were not coupled with the requirements cougars.

Initially, Ricardo Toca Ferretti was close to becoming the coach of Pumas, although no economic agreement could be reached with the former coach of Tigres and Bravos de Juarez.

Jaime Lozano Came to me cougars After a stint at Necaxa and took charge of the Mexican Olympic team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. His debut was with Gallos de Querétaro, after gaining experience as an assistant to Victor Manuel Vucic.

See also  Michel Lanio is not afraid of expulsion and sees Chivas in Leguela

Pumas hope to identify his next coach before the end of next week, to be ready in pre-season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Barcelona x Bayern (0-3) / out, humiliated and without hope

October 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The blue tiger remains motionless in the middle of the fight and is left on a stretcher.

October 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Will you do any good? The report left by Ricardo Pelaez to Fernando Hierro to plan Chivas

October 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Powerball Lottery Jackpot Hits $700 Million

October 27, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Jaime Lozano is moving away from the bench due to differences in the assembly of the technical staff

October 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The ‘dirtiest man in the world’ has died at the age of 94, after months of taking a shower for the first time in decades

October 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Information from Cubana de aviacion for international and domestic flights

October 27, 2022 Zera Pearson