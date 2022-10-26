Barcelona x Bayern (0-3) / out, humiliated and without hope

Midtime Opening

Camp Nou, Barcelona / 26.10.2022 15:55:46

Bayern Munich took pity on Barcelona and scored only three goals. As if two teams were playing something different, the Germans once again proved themselves to be the “black beast” of the Catalans, who For the second year in a row Eliminated from the group stage of the Champions LeagueBoth with Xavi Hernandez as coach.

Two hours earlier, the Blaugrana were aware that their future was no longer in the championship for Oregon. No shot against Barcelona in 90 minutes With everything and Lewandowski on the pitch, who Xavi “pity” him and take him out 10 minutes from the end to be applauded by the Camp Nou people.

That was the only thing worthy of applause on Wednesday at the Catalan stadium because, among the rest, everything he cried about. Team confirmed once again that it is not elite. The most disturbing thing was that they financially pledged a large part of their resources to the contracts that arrived and, with the exception of the Pole, were of little or no use.

Lewy’s replacement at Bayern, Sadio Mane (min 10) and Chupo Moting scored in the 30th minute In the first period, the rest of the fencing was reserved for “cancherear” because it was already installed in the round of 16, where Inter Milan will accompany themWhile Barcelona will play on Thursday in the European League with a commitment to win it.

to the top, Barcelona scored the final 3-0 in the last match With a crushing shot, Frenchman Benjamin Pavard found it in second place to decide a new Bayern victory over its Catalan “client”.

