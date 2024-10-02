‘I’ve Got News For You’ Gisele Blondet Makes Big Announcement About ‘The Hot Table’

It is one of the female faces Hot tablethe program that revolutionized Telemundo’s after-dinner hours and brings cutting-edge entertainment to its audience.

Renewing yourself is part of growing and developing, and that’s what’s going to happen in the show. it has been Giselle Blondet Who addressed his followers to announce a new phase that would begin soon and affect him directly.

“I have news for you,” he began by saying on Facebook Live. “I want them to be the first to know,” he said.

Giselle Blondet.

Jennifer Garcia/Miz Caliente



With great affection and, above all, with great sincerity and affection, the Puerto Rican informed them of the step she was taking and which they would witness every day.

“It’s about opening up the possibility of a conversation between you and me, which is what they call ‘ One on one“It’s just you and me, and you can tell me what’s going on with you,” it began. This is the new section within the show, The table listens to youwhere they will deal with more personal stories, from day to day, so that they do not feel alone.

To participate, Giselle invited them to write their stories to [email protected] so they can be heard on Hot table. The matter does not end there, because after this conversation, the guest will get something else.

“They will also have access to help from a professional who I understand is in tune with what is happening to them so they can guide them or give them the tools to move forward,” she continued excitedly. “Tell me your story, you’re not alone!”

A new illusion for Blondette, who has been certified and trained for years in all things personal growth and which she will now practice in front of the cameras in front of all the fans who love and follow her.