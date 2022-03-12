You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Know and customize your profile.
Verification email will be sent
Check your inbox, otherwise check in your spam folder.
No, change mail Yes, send
Meeting with President Evan Duke and US President Joe Biden.
The post of President of the Republic
Meeting with President Evan Duke and US President Joe Biden.
He said Colombian crude currently accounts for 3% of U.S. imports.
Find the verification of El Cazamentiras at the end of the message.
March 11, 2022, 11:15 AM
President Evan Duke After the United States approached Venezuela in this matter, he offered Colombian oil to his American counterpart, Joe Biden.
(Background: What did Evan Duke and Joe Biden talk about the situation with Venezuela?)
Speaking at a press conference at the Colombian Embassy in Washington, D.C., the Colombian president said, “Colombia is more capable of supplying hydrocarbons than Venezuela.
(Read more: The United States has declared Colombia a non-NATO strategic ally)
Doug said he spoke with பிடன் He said the energy issue and “Colombia is an actor who can contribute more than Venezuela.”
He promised that Colombia produces over 890,000 barrels a day and that Colombian crude currently accounts for 3% of US imports.
On the other hand, the Colombian president reiterated in his stance against Venezuela that defending democracy is one of the common principles and values of both countries. For us Nicolas Maduro is a dictator and we condemn that dictatorship.
“The two presidents’ declarations place special emphasis on security Inter-American Democracy Charter Undoubtedly, this migration must contribute to ending the crisis, in defending democracy as a way of resolving the crisis that Venezuela is experiencing, ”he declared.
Politics
In other news
– What if Colombia has the status of a NATO-ally?
– The meeting between Ivan Duque and Joe Biden begins at the White House
March 11, 2022, 11:15 AM
Download the Weather app
Customize yourself, find and report.
Go down
Discover more content
You came Content limit Month
Enjoy the content to the fullest Digital weather Unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $ 900 / month for the first two months
We know you always want to be informed.
You can create an account and enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the best current news.
- Comment Your favorite news.
- வை Your favorite products.
Create an account, you can Enjoy our content From any device.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Strong sending from President Duke in the United States
They arrested a man with 52 lizards and snakes in the United States
One student has been killed in a shooting in Des Moines and two others have been admitted to hospital