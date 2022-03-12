President Evan Duke After the United States approached Venezuela in this matter, he offered Colombian oil to his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

Speaking at a press conference at the Colombian Embassy in Washington, D.C., the Colombian president said, “Colombia is more capable of supplying hydrocarbons than Venezuela.

(Read more: The United States has declared Colombia a non-NATO strategic ally)

Doug said he spoke with பிடன் He said the energy issue and “Colombia is an actor who can contribute more than Venezuela.”

He promised that Colombia produces over 890,000 barrels a day and that Colombian crude currently accounts for 3% of US imports.

On the other hand, the Colombian president reiterated in his stance against Venezuela that defending democracy is one of the common principles and values ​​of both countries. For us Nicolas Maduro is a dictator and we condemn that dictatorship.

“The two presidents’ declarations place special emphasis on security Inter-American Democracy Charter Undoubtedly, this migration must contribute to ending the crisis, in defending democracy as a way of resolving the crisis that Venezuela is experiencing, ”he declared.

