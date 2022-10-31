Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the IRS from releasing his tax returns to the House of Representatives.

Will Trump now return to Twitter with Musk at the helm? 1:21

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee.



After a federal appeals court last week cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to release the returns in the coming days, Trump filed an emergency request with the high court on Monday, Oct. 31.

The lawsuit is the most direct way the House has gone after Trump’s federal tax returns for years in different ways.

Trump’s team wants the Supreme Court to suspend the release of the tax returns while the justices consider whether to take up a case to review lower court rulings authorizing their release.

The new filing is asking the court to administratively stay the release of tax returns until Wednesday, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruling takes effect Thursday.

“No Congress has exercised its legislative powers to demand a president’s tax returns,” Trump argued to the Supreme Court, warning of the “far-reaching implications” of the Washington Circuit ruling.

He wrote that the way lower courts have handled the House’s request contradicts the Supreme Court’s ruling in Mazars, the House’s subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm for its tax information.