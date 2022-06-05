Ivan Duque: Court orders house arrest for Colombian president for contempt

Drafting

Opening a ruling considered “unprecedented” is a new political and judicial debate in Colombia.

The Supreme Court of the Judicial District of Ibagué, a city in the west of the country, issued a house arrest warrant against the president Evan Dukeaccused of mocking a court decision that ordered him in 2020 to protect a nature reserve.

The ruling, reported by local media this Saturday, orders the president to stay at his residence for five days, in addition to paying a fine of 15 minimum monthly wages (about 4,000 US dollars).

It is alleged that Doki did not comply with the ruling of Supreme Court of Justicewhich was declared a “rights issue” for Los Nevados National Natural ParkIt is located in the central coffee region of the Colombian Andes.

The ruling stipulated that the chief is the legitimate representative of this region, and it was his responsibility to establish a group to preserve it.

Duque, who was in Cordoba province on Saturday, said his administration complied with the Supreme Court ruling. But, in addition, he claims that the house arrest order is “Unconstitutional”.

image source, Getty Images

“We have seen today an act that, first, is inexplicable, because he wants to bypass the constitutional jurisdiction, in which the arrest of the President of the Republic is supposed to be sought for allegedly not complying with that sentence. This sentence is more than,” he said in statements collected by the newspaper. the time.

Duque also classified the judicial order as a "policy" of an "arbitrary" nature, and urged his country's Judicial Disciplinary Board to take the necessary measures.

The Colombian press quoted experts indicating that the President Protected by the constitutional judiciary, so it is unlikely that he will comply with the arrest. Similarly, the j . saladThe responsibility for impeachment lies with the legislature.

The arrest warrant comes just two weeks before the celebration of the second round of the presidential election, on 19 June.

Duque cannot participate in this electoral process because in Colombia he is prohibited from being re-elected to the highest office in the country.

Supreme Court ruling

The Duque government had one year to implement a plan to conserve Los Nevados National Natural Park.

The court considered this natural habitat one “With due regard to the rights of life, health and the environment”.

In addition to the president, the order had to be complied with by the agency managing the country’s natural parks, as well as the departments of Caldas, Quindio, Risaralda and Tolima.

Together, they had to come up with a plan to “restore, preserve and preserve Nevados National Park.”

The president was also forced to assign a Police or military force to protect the area.

The presidency says, according to the newspaper the timethat his government appointed a “delegator” to comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Work schedules have also been drawn up “in the capitals of the departments related to the obligation to govern in the reserves, and a matrix for follow-up has been drawn up”.

the reserve

The park, located between several sections in the center of the country, consists of five snow-capped peaks: Ruiz, Tolima, Cisnes, Santa Isabel and Quindio.

In the protected area, created in 1974, there are forest and wasteland ecosystems, as well as three volcanoes.

It also has more than 100 small ponds that supply aqueducts, lakes, lagoons, dams and groundwater, according to the EFE.