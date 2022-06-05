June 5, 2022

President Putin announces that Russia has destroyed dozens of American weapons | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the successful work of domestic air defense systems against weapons supplied to Ukraine from other countries.

“Their air defense systems are cracking like walnuts, they have destroyed dozens,” the head of state said in an interview with Russia-1 TV channel.

The first part of the interview was shown on Friday, and another part is due to be published on Sunday. And the announcement of the channel stated that Putin, in particular, would respond to a question about US arms supplies to Ukraine.

The Russian president and government have repeatedly denounced the West’s delivery of modern weapons to Kyiv, the last time after the White House announced that it would provide Ukraine with multiple launchers with thousands of ranges of up to 70 kilometers.

Putin’s comments come as the Russian military has killed more than 400 Ukrainian ultra-nationalists and destroyed tons of weapons during the bombings in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

“The aviation killed more than 400 citizens, 20 tanks and armored personnel carriers, four Grad combat vehicles with multiple launchers, nine artillery pieces and 29 other vehicles,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

In total, he continued, since the beginning of the military operation, 187 aircraft, 129 helicopters, 1104 drones, 328 anti-aircraft missiles, 3,406 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 466 multiple rocket launchers, 1,769 pieces of field artillery and shells mortar, as well as 3405 units of special military vehicles.

