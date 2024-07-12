It’s heating up! Thalia shines in a stunning yellow dress.

Yellow is undoubtedly one of the favorite colors of summer. Popular as Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Salas And many others fell in love with us with this tune and Thalia It didn’t take long for her to join the trend with a stunning look for a special event.

The actress shared one of the viral videos of her song “Get Ready with Me” on her Instagram account in which she showed off how she was getting ready to go to a friend’s birthday party. For the special occasion, she chose a chic maxi dress in a vibrant yellow color.

The piece is from the brand Alice + OliviaIt features a romantic cut with a deep V-neck, a gathered waist for a comfortable fit, and long sleeves with ruffles.

The singer of hits like “Arrasando” and “No me Teach” took her summer look even further with chic, high-heeled sneakers from the Thalía Sodi shoe collection and a chic handbag from the Venezuelan designer. David Angulo.