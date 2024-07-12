July 12, 2024

It’s heating up! Thalia shines in a stunning yellow dress.

Lane Skeldon July 12, 2024

Yellow is undoubtedly one of the favorite colors of summer. Popular as Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Salas And many others fell in love with us with this tune and Thalia It didn’t take long for her to join the trend with a stunning look for a special event.

The actress shared one of the viral videos of her song “Get Ready with Me” on her Instagram account in which she showed off how she was getting ready to go to a friend’s birthday party. For the special occasion, she chose a chic maxi dress in a vibrant yellow color.

The piece is from the brand Alice + OliviaIt features a romantic cut with a deep V-neck, a gathered waist for a comfortable fit, and long sleeves with ruffles.

The singer of hits like “Arrasando” and “No me Teach” took her summer look even further with chic, high-heeled sneakers from the Thalía Sodi shoe collection and a chic handbag from the Venezuelan designer. David Angulo.

As for accessories, she completed her look with gold rings handcrafted by the Colombian artist. Diana Montoya And the candy necklace Tatiana Irizar In rose gold with matching earrings made of over 160 carats of natural stones. She was accompanied by her husband, businessman and producer Tommy Mottola.

The star of classic soap operas "Rosalinda" and "Maria la del Barrio" not only gave lectures on fashion, but also styled her own hair and applied natural makeup that highlighted her luminous, tanned skin.
Thalia is the living example of the popular saying: “He who wears yellow… stays beautiful.” How wonderful!

