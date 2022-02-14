“It melted my heart”: Jennifer Lopez shows off Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s Day gift

As part of the Valentine’s Day celebrationsAnd Ben Affleck He decided to surprise his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez A beautiful gift made by himself.

It was the 52-year-old actress who shared with her followers the details she received a day before the lovers’ big celebration.

“I am going to share with you something very special and personal that I usually only share with my inner circle. It’s an early Valentine’s Day gift from Ben.‘,” the star stated in her newsletter on JLo.

and that is The Academy Award winning actor used the song “On My Way”, Included in the film’s soundtrack “marry me”And Recently released movie To create a video with some of the most romantic moments he’s shared with Jennifer Lopez since they met 17 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the ‘Marry Me’ premiere in Los Angeles

Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

“I see it It made me think about the journey of true love, the unexpected twists and turns.s, and when they are real, they can last forever. This really melts my heart‘, he added in the text.

The recording ends with a tender kiss from the couple at this new opportunity that they have had since April of last year.

With the premiere of “Marry Me” in which he starred Jennifer Lopez With Maluma and Owen Wilson, The singer was subjected to dozens of interviews in which the main topic was related to the reasons that prompted her to meet Ben Affleck again, Now that their lives have taken unexpected turns.

Coincidentally, in all of his answers he admits that at the best moment of his life, this From the past, he and she have learned from their mistakes and are convinced that they want to be together Because his love is true.

“It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance. Before we were naive and we messed it up a bit. Now we’re older, we’re smarterWe’ve got more experience, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very aware of these things.. We are being protected because it is a very beautiful time for all of usHe told the magazine Rolling rock.

