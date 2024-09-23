It is unusual for an army sergeant to be the director of the Hospital de los Magallanes de Catia (video)





Pablo Zambrano, executive secretary of the National Union of Health Workers (Fetrasalud), said on Monday that it was illegal for an army sergeant to assume the position of director of the Dr. José Gregorio Hernández Hospital, known as Magallanes de Catia, in Caracas.

lapatilla.com

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

He pointed out through a video clip he shared in the video he posted on his X account, that a person related to the health sector should be in this position. In addition, he pointed out that a lieutenant who serves as a director and official in the Philippine National Police is the chief of staff in that station.

Zambrano called the Chavista health minister, because these people have nothing to do with any issue in that area.

“The army sergeant continues as the director of this hospital, which is completely irregular. This is an appeal to the Minister of Health, this man has nothing to do with health, he is an army sergeant. In this position there should be someone connected to the health sector,” he said.

“They told me that a lieutenant who says he is an administrator and official in the Philippine National Police is the chief of staff, and these are positions that should be filled by health professionals,” he added.

Likewise, he urged the University of California School of Medicine, the National Academy of Medicine and the College of Physicians in Caracas to speak out about the situation.

“I call on the National Academy of Medicine, the University of California, Virginia School of Medicine, and the College of Physicians in Caracas to speak out about the situation of the censor who runs the hospital,” he concluded.