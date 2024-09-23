September 24, 2024

It is unusual for an army sergeant to be the director of the Hospital de los Magallanes de Catia (video)

Phyllis Ward September 23, 2024 2 min read


Pablo Zambrano, Executive Secretary of the National Federation of Health Workers (Fetrasalud), | Photo: Courtesy

Pablo Zambrano, executive secretary of the National Union of Health Workers (Fetrasalud), said on Monday that it was illegal for an army sergeant to assume the position of director of the Dr. José Gregorio Hernández Hospital, known as Magallanes de Catia, in Caracas.

lapatilla.com

He pointed out through a video clip he shared in the video he posted on his X account, that a person related to the health sector should be in this position. In addition, he pointed out that a lieutenant who serves as a director and official in the Philippine National Police is the chief of staff in that station.

Zambrano called the Chavista health minister, because these people have nothing to do with any issue in that area.

“The army sergeant continues as the director of this hospital, which is completely irregular. This is an appeal to the Minister of Health, this man has nothing to do with health, he is an army sergeant. In this position there should be someone connected to the health sector,” he said.

“They told me that a lieutenant who says he is an administrator and official in the Philippine National Police is the chief of staff, and these are positions that should be filled by health professionals,” he added.

Likewise, he urged the University of California School of Medicine, the National Academy of Medicine and the College of Physicians in Caracas to speak out about the situation.

See also  The European Union has warned of a serious crisis in Venezuela if Maduro insists on supporting electoral fraud.

“I call on the National Academy of Medicine, the University of California, Virginia School of Medicine, and the College of Physicians in Caracas to speak out about the situation of the censor who runs the hospital,” he concluded.

