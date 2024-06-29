It is the first atlas of the moon, and was created by Chinese astronomers.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences collects available information about our satellite

Image of the moon as seen from Earth

For decades, NASA missions and other space organizations and agencies have put a lot of effort into learning all the details about our satellite. Many countries have reached the moon in the past, but this seems to be the case China He bypassed everyone by rebuilding the atlas Who collects what Satellite geology.

China shows us the wonderful details of the moon

he The first atlas of the moon It was recently revealed Published by news platform EurekAlertand the Earth’s natural satellite provides us with 1:2.5 million scale. I started to Chinese and EnglishThis work includes a geological atlas of the lunar sphere, in addition to geological, lithological and tectonic maps of the moon.

Liu Jianzhong, a researcher at the Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and editor of the atlas, talks about how Accumulation of data and observations Leave Geological maps are outdated developed during Apollo mission era.

a New programWhich took its first steps in 2012, and began collecting new geological information from the satellite and ended Combining data about lunar rocks, geological structures, and ages of the Moon In the newly minted atlas. In fact, the team that developed the atlas also created a new time scale for the moon, dividing its history into three eons and six periods.

he the work is done This has been made possible thanks to the cooperation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences with organizations such as Jilin University, Shandong University, the Institute of Geology, the Chinese University of Geosciences, and the Institute of Geosciences and Natural Resources Research. While setting it up, The team identified 12,341 holes From the impact, 81 basins of influence, 17 types of rocks And 14 types of structures.

next to, This atlas also includes a guide The data used to create the maps, the content represented in them, how the time scale is divided, and the history of the Moon’s evolution are explained.

he The atlas can be purchased through Geological PublishingDespite its cost, 1,780.91 eurosindicates to us that we are more before a A book designed for public and private entities. Of gaining character. What is certain is that China once again occupies a distinguished position in the field of space exploration in the 21st century.

