“It is an honor to accuse the mafia”: the shocking statement of Matteo Messina Denaro, Sicilian supreme leader

Former boss of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denarauon the run for 30 years, has been lettering his thoughts as an outlet: “The accusation of the mafia, seeing what was seen, seems to me an honorHe confessed in a letter found at the home of his sister, who was arrested on Friday.

“We have been persecuted like bastardswe are treated as if we do not belong to the human race, we have become an ethnic group that must be eradicated “, denounced in a page, always with a blue pen, the most wanted criminal in Italy, who was arrested on January 16.

Police found a “pizzino,” or piece of paper, on December 6 at his sister’s home. Rosaliawhich he kept like a relic wrapped inside a chair leg.

In that discreet place it was also found another letter In it, the mafia boss confessed to suffering from cancer, allowing investigators to narrow the circle and fulfill his historic arrest on January 16 at a clinic in Palermo where he was treated for his illness.

These documents provide an interesting version of the scientist One of the bloodiest criminals in the history of the Italian mafia and that he claimed his ancestry from Sicily over Italian, the country he fought against in the 1990s.

“We are sons of this land from Sicilyexhausted from submission by a state, first the Piedmontese and then the Romans, which we do not recognize. We are Sicilians and we want to continue like thiswrote the gangster, who is known to be passionate about history.

He added:They built a great lie for people that we consider to be evil and they are good. They flooded our land with this fallacy“.

Messina Denaro was behind the killing of the judges Giovanni Falcone And Paolo Borsellino In 1992, the pioneers in the fight against the mafia, they bloodied the country with attacks and kidnappings and solved the son of a mafia who was collaborating with justice in acid.

The last time he was seen in public was in the summer of 1993, until on January 16 he was finally arrested in his native Sicily, where he appears to be living normally under a false identity in the town of Campobello di Mazara.

In that house, where films, jewelry and even “Godfather” posters were found, several letters also appeared, some containing instructions addressed to his sister Rosalia, whom he called “Fragolone”.

In others, he lamented his relationship with his only known daughter, Lorenza, who lived until the age of seventeen under the sway of the mobster sisters, whom he ended up running away with: “I was brought up poorly, and degraded in a very frivolous manner, lamented for what he wrote.

