August 12, 2024

It can be activated in one minute.

Zera Pearson August 11, 2024 3 min read

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app in Spain and most of the world, is known for offering its users various tools to customize their user experience. However, despite its large user base, which is around 2.2 billion users worldwide, not many of them are aware of the range of settings they can use to significantly improve their privacy. How to activate Ghost mode in whatsapp So that it goes unnoticed.

Ghost mode in whatsapp

Although this is a possibility, consider the consequences of activating ghost mode in WhatsApp.

Keep your image out of sight

One of the first steps to activate Ghost Mode is to hide your profile picture. This is especially useful if you prefer Don’t share your photo with all your contacts. Or with strangers who can add you to a group. To hide your profile picture, follow these steps:

  • Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.
  • Select the privacy option.
  • Under Privacy, select Profile Picture.
  • Here, you can choose from three options: Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except or Nobody. For more privacy, leave Nobody out.

By doing this, Your profile picture will not be visible. To anyone on WhatsApp, unless you change this setting.

Hide your name on WhatsApp

Another option within Ghost Mode is the ability to Hide your name in WhatsApp. Although the app requires you to have a name, there is a trick that allows you to use a blank character, making your name invisible to others. To do this, follow these steps:

  • Copy this character in white, without the quotes “⠀”.
  • Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.
  • Under Profile, select the option to edit your name.
  • Paste the blank character into the name field and save the changes.
now, Your name will appear blank.which will add an extra layer of anonymity to your WhatsApp profile.

Hide last connection time

By default, WhatsApp shows the last time you were online, which can be intrusive for many users. If you’d rather not have this information, You can disable the last connection time. As follows:

  • Go to Settings and select Privacy.
  • Then go to privacy and select last seen and online.
  • Here, you can choose from Everyone, My Contacts, or Nobody. To activate Ghost Mode, select Nobody.

It is important to keep in mind that when Hide your last connection time, You won’t be able to see your contacts either. This ensures that both parties maintain their privacy.

Use ghost mode to hide

WhatsApp’s Ghost Mode is a series of settings that any user concerned about their privacy should consider enabling. When Hide your profile picture, name and last connection time, You can be sure to only share the information you want with those you really want. Now, keep in mind that you will get tired of this method very soon, as it can make interacting with your contacts difficult.

