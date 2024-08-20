August 22, 2024

Isabel Allende: “My father was a democrat and Maduro is a dictator”

August 20, 2024

Isabel Allende, daughter of former Chilean President Salvador Allende and a Chilean senator, on Monday, August 19, rejected comparisons between her father and Nicolas Maduro.Which in recent weeks has sparked controversy in the international community due to the severe repression of society and opposition leaders who condemn the irregularities witnessed in the result of the presidential elections held on July 28.

In an interview with CNN. Allende described Maduro’s government as authoritarian and dictatorial.

“I understand that he may admire Salvador Allende, but to pretend that what Allende did is the same thing that this government, which I consider authoritarian and dictatorial, is doing, in no way. Never. My father was a democrat, and Maduro is a dictator,” he said.

Later, when asked again if Maduro was a dictator, she replied that the Venezuelan government was “a dictatorship in every sense of the word.”

Isabel Allende questions Venezuela election results

Isabel Allende said she had no doubt that Nicolás Maduro lost the presidential election on July 28.

“They went to the worst of it, to the most brutal repression; this is indescribable; it is not just a fraud: it is a response to the worst signals sent by tyrants who do not want to give up their power.”

He praised the performance of the Venezuelan opposition, which worked together to compile voting records, according to which candidate Edmundo González was the winner of the elections, contrary to what was issued by the National Electoral Council.

