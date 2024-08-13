Is Your Gmail Full? Learn How to Reclaim 15GB of Free Storage

If your Gmail inbox is full and you keep coming across the message that your email is storage It’s full, you’re not alone. The free 15GB offered by Gmail It can fill up quickly, especially if you receive a lot of emails with large attachments, or if you use Google Drive and Google Photos. However, there is a simple solution to reclaim space without having to pay for more storage: Move your emails to a new Gmail accountBelow, we detail how to do this in several steps.

Before you start the transfer process, it is essential that you back up all your emails. This ensures that you do not lose any important information during the process. To do this, follow these instructions.

Access Google Takeout: Go to Google Take Out Make sure you are signed in with your Gmail account. Select Gmail: Select the option to export emails. You can choose which data to include in the backup if you only want to save emails. Start the export process: Click Next step And then in Create exportThe process may take a few hours depending on the number of emails. Download the file: Once Google tells you your file is ready, download it and save it to your computer or external hard drive.

The next step to transferring your emails is to enable POP access on your original Gmail account. This will allow your emails to be downloaded to the new account.

Log in to your original Gmail account. Access settings: Click on the gear icon in the upper right corner and choose View all settings. Go to tab POP/IMAP Mail Forwarding: In this section choose Enable POP for all messages (even if they are already downloaded). POP stands for “Post Office Protocol.” Set POP options: To automatically delete emails from your original account after the transfer, select Delete Gmail copy In the section that says When messages are accessed through POP. Save changes: Click Save changes At the end of the page.

Now that your original account is ready to transfer, it’s time to set up your new Gmail account to receive emails.

Create a new Gmail account: If you haven’t already, go to Gmail Create a new account that you will use to store your emails. Log in to your new account: Log in to your new Gmail account and go to Settings. access Accounts and Import: Click on the gear icon in the upper right corner, and select View all settings Go to the tab Accounts and Import. Add your original account: In the section Verify email from other accountsclick Add an email account. Enter your original account address: Follow the instructions to add your original account using the option. Import emails from my other account (POP3). Set import options: Enter your original account password and set the port to 995Make sure the boxes are checked. Always use a secure connection (SSL) when retrieving email., Label incoming messages and Archive incoming messages (skip inbox)Finally, click on Add account.

Now that both accounts are set up, you can start transferring emails.

Start transfer: Then click on Add accountYour new Gmail account will automatically start importing emails from the original account. This process can take anywhere from a few hours to several days, depending on the number of emails. Monitor progress: You can check the progress of the transfer by accessing your new account’s inbox. The transferred emails should be labeled as imported.

Once you have moved all your emails and freed up space, make sure to finish the process properly and free up space on the original account.

Stop automatic transfer: Go to your new account settings and in the tab Accounts and Import And delete the original account within the section Verify email from other accounts. Access to Trash in your original account: After the transfer, all old emails will be moved to son In your original account. Empty son: Select all messages in son And empty it to free up space.

It’s important to note that some emails will not be moved automatically. Gmail does not move messages in your Drafts and Spam folders.

Drafts: You'll have to manually decide what to do with your drafts, as they won't transfer to the new account.

You’ll have to manually decide what to do with your drafts, as they won’t transfer to the new account. Spam: Messages in the Spam folder are automatically deleted every 30 days. You can let Gmail handle them or delete them manually after the rest of your email has been moved.

To ensure that your new account is not deleted due to inactivity, it is important to keep it active.

Log in regularly: Make sure to sign in to your new Gmail account at least once every two years. This will keep the account active and prevent Google from deleting it. Manage important emails: Even if you don’t plan to use the new account to send or receive email on a regular basis, it’s a good idea to occasionally review the important emails you’ve moved. This will allow you to keep your account organized and ensure that your moved emails are accessible.

