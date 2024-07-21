Is the length of the day changing? The unexpected impact the United States and the world could suffer

The negative effects of climate change are already being felt in various ways, for example, with extreme temperatures around the world and increasingly severe weather events. However, scientists warn of a worrying future.

by the time

The effects of the climate emergency are so profound that they are affecting the Earth’s axis, even producing changes in the planet’s core, slowing its rotation, a study reported by USA Today suggests.

The danger of this, according to scientists, is that it causes the days to lengthen, and in the future, there may also be important effects on the tides.

What’s happening is that as the planet warms and the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica melt, water from the poles flows into the world’s oceans, especially toward the equatorial region, which is changing the shape of the Earth.

One of the authors of this theory, Benedikt Soja, from the Swiss university ETH, explained that the situation produces a change in mass that affects the Earth’s rotation, and as it rotates more slowly, the days become longer.

The report also explained that another result of the Earth’s slowing rotation would be tidal friction caused by the moon. Experts said that if greenhouse gas emissions continue and the Earth continues to heat up, the moon will eventually have a greater effect on the speed of rotation.

Given this discovery, scientists are calling on us to be more aware of the impact we are having on the planet and the responsibility to protect its future.

Will climate change force timelines to change?

It is worth noting that although scientists have found evidence that the Earth is rotating more slowly and therefore the days are getting longer, the effect is small and will not be noticeable.

The adjustment, they said, is only made by a few milliseconds a day, so there shouldn’t be any changes to our usual schedules. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t significant effects.

Read more from the time