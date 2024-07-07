Is it safe to leave Alexa connected all the time? Here’s what you need to know

Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant. (Amazon)

Keep Loudspeaker raises questions about security and privacy of personal data in homesin addition to the power consumption associated with this device that includes Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

Alexa is the name of the artificial intelligence developed by Amazon that responds to voice commands. On the other hand, Echo is the name of the line of smart speakers manufactured by Amazon that integrate Alexa. That is, Alexa is the brain that controls the various functions through the Echo speaker.

On Amazon’s user forum, someone asked if they could always leave their Echo plugged in. An Amazon employee said yes and took the opportunity to point out that it’s completely safe.

“Yes, you can leave the device connected 24/7 to tell Alexa what to do as the day goes on. Just as there is no problem if you want to disconnect it at certain times of the day.“He pointed out.

Smart devices like Amazon’s Echo speakers offer features to reduce their consumption when they’re not actively being used. One such option is Low Power Mode, which is designed to reduce the power your smart speaker or display consumes while idle.

When your Echo smart speaker or smart display is in sleep mode, it’s looking for power efficiency. Through a series of improvements in low-consumption mode to reduce power consumption.

Although this mode does not require manual adjustments, users can check whether it is active or not as follows:

1. Open the Alexa app on the smartphone connected to your Echo device.

2. Select the specific Echo device you want to activate Low Power Mode for.

3. Within your device settings, look for an option that says “Power saving” or “Low power mode.”

4. Activate the corresponding switch or button to enable low power mode.

To restart an Echo device that’s having issues, follow these steps:

1. Unplug your Echo from the power outlet and wait at least 30 seconds.

2. Connect your Echo device again.

3. Wait for the device to turn on automatically. If it does not turn on, press the power button for a few seconds until it restarts.

This process can solve common issues like device unresponsiveness or internet connection issues.

To prevent your Echo device from being hacked or compromised, certain security measures must be taken. This includes keeping your device updated with the latest firmware versions.Use strong, unique passwords for your Amazon account, and enable two-step verification.

Additionally, it is important to properly configure the privacy options in the Alexa app and secure your Wi-Fi network with strong encryption. These measures help protect the device and the user’s personal information from unauthorized access.

To clean your Amazon Echo speaker, follow these steps:

1. Disconnect the Echo device from power.

2. Use a soft, dry cloth to clean the outside of your Echo.

3. Avoid using abrasive or liquid cleaning products directly on the appliance.

4. Clean the speaker grille with soft compressed air to remove dust or a soft brush to remove accumulated dirt.

5. Make sure your Echo device does not get wet or damp while cleaning to avoid damage.