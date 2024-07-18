Irina Baeva’s ex-boyfriend explodes against her, calling her “cruel and cruel”

Irina BaevaA famous actress of Russian origin is exposed to scandals at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Alfredo Abundes, Who was the actress’s first partner when she arrived in Mexico in search of fame and fortune.

In an interview with a Russian celebrity, Abundus showed the actress “Adventure” Describing her as “cruel and merciless”.

It is worth noting that Irina Paeva and Alfredo Abundes had a relationship in 2011, which resonated again because the ex-boyfriend of the famous woman gave various interviews to talk about their relationship dating now that the actress is in the public eye due to the criticism directed at him for his participation in the film Aventurera and his recent breakup with him. Gabriel Soto.