Irina Baeva talks about her mental health problem

For some time now, mental health has been given great importance, as it is the basic foundation of human well-being. Thus, many celebrities did not hesitate to take up the issue and even talk about their illnesses publicly. So, Simone Biles, Dana, lady gaga and Demi LovatoAmong other things, they mentioned the type of disease they had to deal with.

now, Irina Baeva He talks openly about the anxiety he suffers from. “My anxiety comes a lot when I can’t control things; when they get out of control and they are things that I probably don’t have absolute control over,” he revealed to the media during a Bazaar show where he sells used things. “I started to get very nervous; I’m very anxious about this, and it’s one of the things I’ve worked on a lot with my therapist.

As the actress of Russian origin explained, when the situation gets out of her control, her condition worsens. “I like to be more flexible in that aspect and I’m very anxious,” she explained. “I start writing to people, but they assure me, I want to know.” I started to feel nervous and my heart started beating very fast.

Irina Baeva.

The famous woman even admitted that she had to work on her anxiety after what happened with the breakup Gabriel Soto And the criticism he received for his work in it Adventures. “This is about all the things I’ve been through over these three or four months; [mi terapeuta] “It’s also good to know yourself from that side,” he told me. From someone who doesn’t understand everything and doesn’t have everything under control, he’s also perfect. But I have to control it a lot, not control it. I have to learn how to deal with it; “I think that will be the case,” he said.

Irina Baeva gave some advice that helped her deal with the anxiety she suffers from. “Try to limit the amount of information that comes into our lives; “We rely on close people and we also try to choose the people we go out with well,” he concluded.