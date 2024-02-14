iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the best battery life in iPhone history

Something that can be achieved thanks to improved energy efficiency of components and increased size

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have great battery life

the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro It will be presented next September, but we already know some details about the hardware. Details like the enlarged screen on the Pro models, the AI ​​functions they will have, the new camera design for the base models or that The Pro Max model will have the best battery life in history.

The user is already known for his accurate predictions about Apple, yeux1122He recently stated that the rumors about the increased screen in the Pro models are true, as well as the arrival of the quad camera to the smaller Pro model, and he added that iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the best battery life in history.

Big battery for a large 6.9-inch device

Last week, the battery capacities of all iPhone 16s phones except the iPhone 16 Pro were leaked, however, the leaker claims that this model will have more space for components such as the battery thanks to the expected increase in the screen, which I will say 6.1 to 6.3 inches.

And this is it iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max components They will also benefit from improved energy efficiency, which means The 16 Pro Max model will have the best battery life everwhich is the title it currently holds iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a battery life of around 29 hours, so it may exceed 30 hours.

When the iPhone 16 battery capacities were leaked last week, in the case of the Pro Max, By 5% compared to the 15 Pro Max, with a total of 4676 mAh. Although the increase is very small Energy efficiency of components, while increasing sizeThey will help you get the best battery. Finally, it should also be taken into account that the iPhone 16 Plus will have a lower capacity than the iPhone 15 Plus.

Finally, the leaker ensures it The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have generative AI functionsAlthough this is now becoming less likely. Apple usually differentiates between the Pro and Pro Max models, but not so much that one has AI features and the other doesn't. The iPhone 16 is expected to have such features that will be addressed on the devices.

