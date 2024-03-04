How to use Microsoft Office on the web for free

Did you know that you can use the official version of Microsoft Office online for free? Also known as Microsoft 365This collection is available for public use in any browser. Naturally, you will miss some features. But, if you need to quickly open or edit a Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file, the web version can do the job well. Here we explain How to use Microsoft Office online for free What features are available in this web edition.

To access the free version of Microsoft Office, you only need to have a Microsoft account and an Internet connection. Below we explain the steps.

Step 1: Open your favorite browser and go to the site Microsoft Office.

Step 2: Sign in with your Microsoft account. If for some reason you do not have an account yet, you can create one by clicking Sign up for the free version of Microsoft 365.

Step 3: You can access Word, Excel, or PowerPoint in different ways. We tell you how to do it.

After signing in, you'll be greeted with a dashboard where you can access all your files stored in OneDrive, as well as a number of Microsoft web apps, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. From here, you can select an existing file to open or create a new file using the icons available at the top of the screen.

You can also select an app from the right panel to see recent files for that particular app, as well as some templates: Excel planning sheets, Word resume, etc. Likewise, you can upload a document, spreadsheet, or presentation from your computer using the button He carries.

Each new file opens in its own tab, so you can work in multiple Word, Excel, and PowerPoint tabs at once if you need to.

If you've used desktop versions of Microsoft Office (or Microsoft 365), the web interface will look very familiar. The Tools menu, which allows you to format text and insert new items, for example, is located at the top of the tab. Of course, the available features vary depending on the application you are using.

In the top-right corner of the screen, you have controls for adding comments, sharing the file with others so they can collaborate, and switching between different playback modes: editing, reviewing, and viewing. You also have the option to open the file in the equivalent desktop program if you have it installed.

Microsoft Office web applications provide an intuitive experience for users of all levels. If you encounter any difficulties, don't worry, you have a useful search box at your disposal and the option to get additional help from the corresponding menu.

In addition, these web applications are powerful and allow a wide range of actions, from selecting and dragging to right-clicking. You don't have to worry about saving your changes either, as everything is automatically saved to the cloud. However, if you need a local copy, you can always go to Archives.

Office online applications are simplified versions of desktop programs, so many people won't notice the differences, especially if their needs are basic. In all apps, you can easily open and edit files, plus your work automatically syncs to your OneDrive account for added convenience. However, there are some limitations to each.

Web version of Microsoft Word

In this application, you cannot access certain layout features, such as the option to display gridlines or create columns in the document. It also doesn't allow you to add watermarks, themes, page colors, or insert graphics, bibliographies, or citations. Some other advanced features, such as mail merge, are also disabled.

Web version of Microsoft Excel

The differences in Excel online don't become apparent right away – it's only when you start digging deeper and accessing more complex tools that the differences become apparent. The web version doesn't offer many chart types, for example, or many data import options, and you can't name specific ranges — all features that only advanced users will need.

Web version of Microsoft PowerPoint

With this application, the same thing happens as with the web version of Excel. The interface and features will seem familiar until you try to go beyond the basics. The online tool has fewer animations and transitions to choose from, can't import audio or graphics, and limits how slide shows can be played. There's a lot of basic functionality, but if you're an advanced user, at some point you'll need to continue your work using the full desktop application.

Editor's recommendations













