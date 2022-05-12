Investor Group buys Donald Trump’s Hotel in Washington

A Miami-invested group of Dominican baseball player Alex Rodriguez bought the luxurious and iconic Trump International Hotel for $ 375 million this Wednesday. WashingtonOwned by a former U.S. president Donald Trump (2017-2021), which will soon reopen as Waldorf Astoria.

A group of workers tonight removed the iconic gold letters of the Trump family name on the doorstep of a building that follows the medieval castle a few steps away from the White House.

The CGI Merchant Group has acquired the property through a statement from the Trump organization, which will rename the luxury American hotel chain Waldorf Astoria.

The former president’s hotel company said the sale “gave a wonderful result to both parties”, although it did not describe the size of the transaction, which was $ 375 million, according to the New York Times.

“Trump International Hotel Washington DC has become one of the best hotels in the world, ”the Trump administration said in a statement.

This five star hotel opened in September 2016, in the middle of the election campaign, two months before Trump won the presidential election.

The sale of the hotel was announced in November last year, but approval from the General Services Administration (GSA) was pending because the property was an old post office owned by the federal government, which was leased to the private sector.

According to local media, the hotel lost $ 70 million between 2016 and 2020.

When Trump was president, this iconic building became the main stage for palace maneuvers. WashingtonAnd attracted the attention of businessmen and politicians who stayed there.