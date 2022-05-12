Elon Musk made Donald Trump’s life very difficult

Elon Musk seems to support European law regulating social networks 1:10

(CNN) – This Tuesday, Elon Musk confirmed it: Donald Trump wants to come back on Twitter.

“I think it’s wrong to ban Donald Trump, I think it’s a mistake,” Musk, who was involved in the acquisition of the social media company, told the Financial Times conference. “I’m going to change the permanent ban … Banning Trump on Twitter does not end Trump’s voice, but it is growing among right – wingers, so it is morally wrong and utter nonsense.”

At first glance, you might think this is great news for the former president. After all, it is clear that he has been losing it since he was banned from the social network after the January 6, 2021 uprising in the United States Capitol. He continues to publish news releases through his Save America PAC just like his tweets.

However, Trump has kept most of his post-presidential capital – politically and otherwise – on a competing social networking site called Truth Social.

What Elon Musk and Bill Gates think about Twitter 1:22

If Trump returns to Twitter, Truth Socialist’s Raison D’Etre — always the slim thing — will be completely gone.

This puts Trump in a difficult dilemma: will he stay with the Truth Socialist, for financial and pride reasons? Or more than 80 million followers returning to Twitter waiting for him?

(Note: Trump does not have to make that decision today or tomorrow. Musk still does not own Twitter, and even in a quick situation, he will not last long.)

Trump, to this day, has insisted on sticking with the true community. “I’m not going to Twitter, I’m really going to be,” Trump said immediately after news broke that Musk had acquired the social media company in April. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he does it better and he’s a good man, but I’re really going to be.”

Whatever, it’s okay. A) If Musk was really going to buy Twitter and b) if Musk planned to reinstate him, it would be huge nonsense for Trump to drop the Truth Socialist before he knew it.

But now that the answer to both questions appears to be “yes,” Trump’s dilemma is a bit more complicated. According to CNN’s Gabby Orr, a person close to Trump, former President Trudeau is committed to social media, but has been canvassing his allies on whether he should rejoin Twitter. White House in 2024.

Also keep in mind that Truth Social does not exactly burn the social media world.

The Washington Post published an article last month entitled “Trump’s real social problem will increase financial and technical problems” These lines include: “The app — a fake Twitter post called ‘Facts’ – has had its downloads so badly dropped that it has disappeared from the App Store listings. The company is losing investors, executives and attention.”

In recent weeks, Trump Trudeau has picked up the pace of posting on social media (he has posted four facts in the last 24 hours, talking about the success of most candidate endorsements). And this app is currently the 7th most downloaded processor in the Apple App Store.

But in general, Truth Social did not succeed. Shares plummeted on the news that Musk was acquiring Twitter, a special purpose acquisition company – Digital World Acquisition Group – designed to take the company to the public. (Shares rose briefly when Trump began Tweet “Truthear” on stage at the end of last month. But the resurgence was short-lived.)

If money were not a factor, this decision would be an easy one for Trump. It has an established and loyal site on Twitter and will soon be owned by someone who is committed to gaming the site’s free speech features.

But money is a factor. We know that the list of sources of income is shrinking because a) less wealthy than he was when Trump took office and b) his overall personal brand has been affected by his time in the White House.

Truth Social was, in theory, a solution to Trump’s potential financial woes. At least so far, it seems to be working. As Forbes wrote in Trump’s Net Value and True Social Assessment last month: “Donald Trump, Master of Innovation, a New Topic: Technology Entrepreneur. This is an extension for this 75-year-old who has never even used e-mail and marker.” But he does not mind entering companies with no prior experience, and this job should be more lucrative than the presidency. In fact, he has already raised his net worth by $ 430 million. “

There are 430 million reasons why Trump should not stay away from Truth Social. But Twitter’s siren song is getting louder. Musk looks like hell in bringing back Trump’s former presence on stage.

This is a real problem for Trump. Whichever path you choose, you lose: influence if you keep the truth social and money if you go to Twitter.