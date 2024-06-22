“Intensely 2” is the highest-grossing film of the year in the United States

Make room for new feelings. The hit franchise explores a period of change for Reilly.

Inside out 2 (Inside out 2) continues to sweep the box office. In its second weekend, the Pixar film was derailed Sand Dunes: Part Two It managed to become the highest-grossing film in the United States, earning $285.6 million as of last Friday.

The merit was obtained just eight days after the premiere. This large number leaves behind the $282.1 million raised by the second part of Sand dunes.

The animated film also stood out in North America, where it grossed $30.5 million on Friday alone.

‘Inside Out 2’ stands out in the US after becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024 (Credit: Disney)

Expectations Inside out 2 Positive, it is believed that it could reach between US$93 million and US$103 million during its second weekend, which would reflect a decline of less than 40 percent. At this rate, the film will have grossed nearly $350 million by Sunday.

On the other hand, rival studios expect that “few films will earn $90 million or more in their second weekend.” And it was the last BarbieSo the decline is expected to be greater.

“Dune: Part Two,” starring Timothée Chalamet, remains the top global box office film of 2024 (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In the rest of the countries, the title continues to add hits with a total of $226.7 million through Thursday, suggesting that it may conclude its second weekend with a global cumulative total of between $650 and $700 million.

Sand Dunes: Part Two The film still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of the year at the global box office, with $711.8 million in ticket sales, although the strong performance of Pixar Animation is expected to soon replace it.

Against the negative reviews, “Inside Out 2” reinforces that Pixar and Disney still have strong commercial appeal. (Credits: Disney)

success Inside out 2 It represents an encouraging sign for the recovery of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, after facing challenges attracting audiences back to theaters after releasing several films directly to Disney+.

This achievement also silences criticism that Disney or Pixar have lost their commercial strength. As the year progresses, more notable premieres are expected, e.g Deadpool Wolverine In July, which promises a strong start, followed by… Beetlejuice Beetlejuice In September and Joker: Folie a Deux In October, among others.

The film could reach US$700 million in its third weekend. (Credits: Disney)

Inside out 2 It develops in the mind RileyHe is now a teenager experiencing complex emotional changes typical of that stage. The main story is about the emergence of new feelings.

Among this group stands out anxietyWhich reaches into a young girl’s mind to help her face the new challenges of adolescence, such as academic pressures, social relationships, and doubts about the future. However, his presence generates an emotional imbalance that affects the functioning of the headquarters.

The sequel takes place two years after the events of the first film. (Credits: Disney)

The five original emotions (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust) are forced to adapt to these new residents and find a middle ground between them all to guide Riley on her path to adulthood.

Initially, the film was going to include a character named Shame, which can be translated in Spanish as Shame. However, the participation of Aahraj, a character present in the story, may cause confusion in dubbing. The terms “shame” and “embarrassment” are both translated in a similar way, but the former is used in more extreme contexts.

Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, is the character who causes the main conflict in the film. (Credits: Disney)

Specifically, this nuance between the two terms prompted director Kelsey Mann to leave “shame” aside. Director L. revealed wrap The deleted emotion “wasn’t fun to watch” and was “too heavy”, so he decided to leave it out of the final cut.

Inside out 2It is the second part of the Oscar-winning film, Available in theaters.