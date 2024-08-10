Instagram is adding one of the most anticipated features by its users and it will change the way they use the app.





Instagram has announced the premiere of one of the most anticipated features in its app. This is the ability to add up to 20 pieces of content (photos and videos) in each post, in a carousel format.

by: Tennessee

Venezuela elects a president, get all the information about the elections by subscribing now

This update represents a major change in the way users, whether influencers, brands or individuals, can share and consume content on the platform, providing more flexibility and creativity in showcasing their stories.

Previously, the limit was 10 items per carousel, which really provided a good opportunity to tell visual stories or showcase products from different angles.

So, with the introduction of longer carousels, Instagram is looking to improve the experience on the app by allowing creators to show more of what they want to share in a single post.

You can read the full note at Tennessee