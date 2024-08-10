August 12, 2024

Instagram is adding one of the most anticipated features by its users and it will change the way they use the app.

Roger Rehbein August 10, 2024


Instagram has added the ability to add up to 20 pieces of content (photos and videos) to each post. (Image: Adobe Stock)

Instagram has announced the premiere of one of the most anticipated features in its app. This is the ability to add up to 20 pieces of content (photos and videos) in each post, in a carousel format.

This update represents a major change in the way users, whether influencers, brands or individuals, can share and consume content on the platform, providing more flexibility and creativity in showcasing their stories.

Previously, the limit was 10 items per carousel, which really provided a good opportunity to tell visual stories or showcase products from different angles.

So, with the introduction of longer carousels, Instagram is looking to improve the experience on the app by allowing creators to show more of what they want to share in a single post.

